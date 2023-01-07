Google Messages completes rollout of end-to-end encryption for group chats in beta





Google has reportedly completed the rollout of end-to-end encryption for group conversations in its Messages app. However, this only applies to users enrolled in the Message Beta program.

The Google Messages app already includes end-to-end encryption when sending messages to people who also have the RCS chat feature enabled. However, so far this has been limited to his two-way messages, not group chats.

In an email sent to the press shortly after Google I/O last year, Google promised that end-to-end encryption of group conversations was underway and will be rolled out soon. Update first. This came to fruition last month when Google updated Messages Beta to include his E2EE and put it in open beta.

@SeeAreEff/Twitter

Since then, little is known to this day how the rollout is progressing or whether it will reach all users in the beta program. As reported by 9to5Google, Google has confirmed it’s done [its] Rollout of group chat end-to-end encryption for users in open beta.

This means that if you’re enrolled in the beta program, you’re probably waiting for an update that adds this functionality. If you haven’t registered, go to the list of apps from the Play Store and tap[ベータ版に参加]You can register very easily by choosing the option.

The news comes as Google ramps up its #GetTheMessage campaign aimed at educating users about the security risks posed by outdated SMS/MMS standards and why Apple should consider adopting RCS for its messaging apps. It happened when I was The campaign has yet to prove successful when it comes to motivating Apple to make the necessary changes.

Good to see Google sticking with its guns and continuing to improve RCS and its messaging app. While exact feature parity has yet to be confirmed, the Google Messages app comes very close to replicating the iMessage experience, but only when chatting with other users on RCS. Let’s hope that eventually changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-messages-beta-group-chat-encryption-complete_id144675 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos