14 gadgets you can buy right now at CES 2023: headphones, cameras and toys





New year means new gadgets. And thanks to CES 2023, we’ve seen a lot of groundbreaking tech this past week. Many of the products announced at CES won’t be available until later this year, but a good number are already on sale to help you get through it by then. Check out these CES devices you can order.

CES 2023 details

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset

Photo: Audeze

If you have an Xbox Series S or X and are looking to upgrade your gaming headset, check out Audeze’s headphones. The company’s new wireless gaming headset features 90mm planar magnetic drivers, a built-in microphone, and both wireless and USB connectivity. And you get up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge. We haven’t tested these yet, but we’re fans of Audeze’s more affordable pair, so they should be worth considering.

Not a fan of the Meta Quest Pro? HTC’s Vive XR could be a solid alternative. The standalone mixed reality headset features 4K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 110 degree field of view, RGB passthrough camera, and two wireless controllers supporting hand tracking. For even more comfort, there’s a removable battery (you can wear the eyepieces like glasses instead) and adjustable diopter on each lens. Pre-orders are currently being accepted. Also, if you order by February 15th, you’ll get 5 video games.

The second version of Razer’s handheld gaming device includes a range of hardware upgrades, including a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset, an active cooling processor designed for mobile gaming, and 5G support. increase. It won’t hit stores until later this year, but you can pre-order it now for a $5 deposit on Razer’s website.

If you’re looking for a record player to accompany your Sonos system at home, look no further. As part of the Works with Sonos program, Victrola’s Stream Onyx turntable wirelessly connects to Sonos devices to cast music. It’s also a more affordable alternative to Victrola’s Stream Carbon at $800 (coming in November), but that means it comes with a slightly cheaper Audio Technica VM-95 cartridge. increase. However, it works pretty much the same. It is currently available for pre-order and will ship in February.

Wowwee Dog-E Robot Dog

Photo: Wow

No, this is not an early 2000s Pooch. But Dog-E is as close as he gets to realizing it in 2023. This robotic dog goes through a casting process that reveals the features and personality traits unique to each model. This includes different play styles, behaviors, and LED light combinations. It can also be fed and trained via a connected app. It’s worth noting that it has a microphone and speakers, so we recommend reviewing the privacy policy before pre-ordering.

Ever wanted to have a two-way conversation with your pet? FluentPet lets you sort them. The company’s latest kit comes with a Connect Base that features large, high-fidelity speakers (instead of tiny speakers built into individual buttons). It also records every button press and captures it via the companion app so you can track your pet’s activity and progress. Pre-orders are currently being taken and will ship next month.

Home and other technology

ring car cam

Photo: Amazon

You can now add Ring cameras to your home or car. His Car Cam, the company’s first, features his HD double-sided camera (controlled using the Ring app) that records activity when the car is in motion, just like a standard dashcam. . While parked, it uses sensors to detect activity in or around your car, such as whether someone has broken into your car (so you can talk to anyone there). Right now, he’s available for pre-order for $200 for a limited time, but the price will go up to $250 when he goes on sale on February 15th.

(Note: WIRED has extensively reported on Ring Doorbells in relation to security, surveillance, and law enforcement partnerships, so read before buying.)

The peephole camera lives on! The rental security camera, which was discontinued in 2021, has been re-released due to its popularity. Being the original model the company released in 2019 (not the updated version), it comes with the same features like a 1080p HD camera, night vision, two-way calling, and the ability to detect slouch and knock movements. . your door. Ring lowered the price from $199 to $130, making it more affordable than last time.

(Note: WIRED has extensively reported on Ring Doorbells in relation to security, surveillance, and law enforcement partnerships, so read before buying.)

Unistellar’s eQuinox 2 is the perfect telescope for those living in high light areas. With the Smart Light Pollution Reduction system, images can be digitally processed and enhanced to remove some of the glare commonly found in urban environments. There’s also a new autonomous field detection system that allows the telescope to automatically orient itself to help track and locate objects. The eQuinox 2 is available for pre-order now and is expected to ship early this year.

Nuwa Pen

Photo: Nuwa

Nuwa says the pen works with any paper and doesn’t require a special notebook. The onboard Trident His camera system consists of three cameras and an infrared light that tracks the pen’s strokes in both high and low light. This data is used to digitally record pen strokes. Upload your notes and sketches to the companion app on your smartphone. For $3/month, handwritten notes are automatically converted to text. It’s available for pre-order now for $179 (it’s expected to ship in August), but the price will go up to $279 when it’s in full production.

These roller skates are very expensive because they are the world’s first electric inline skates. Equipped with motor and remote control, both speed and brake can be controlled. You have to wear a fanny pack type accessory to hold the battery, which looks a little silly.

This is not your average smartwatch as it doesn’t actually display the time or display notifications. Instead, it tracks your health data. Inside are various sensors that record heart rate, steps, sleep, and sweat gland output. We’ve partnered with health tech company Phillips to help you monitor your stress levels and detect when they’re about to get worse. The mobile app recommends things you can do to de-stress. It’s also customizable by swapping out the top with a variety of gemstones (starting at $27 each).

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock

Photo: OWC

Docks are often bulky, especially since they require power cables and bulky power blocks. But OWC’s Thunderbolt Go packs all the power junk inside the dock itself. That way you can plug the silver box directly into the wall. It also has 5 USB ports (3 USB-C and 2 USB-A), an HDMI port (capable of supporting up to 8K displays), an Ethernet port, and an SD card slot. Pre-orders are currently being accepted.

Hasbro and Formlabs, a 3D printing company, have teamed up to transform you into your very own action figure with the option to select characters from Power Rangers, Star Wars, Marvel and more. Just download the Hasbro Pulse app, take a selfie, choose your character, and customize your look. If you plan to gift one of these, we recommend ordering in advance. Hasbro says it can take up to 45 days to ship.

Update January 7: A previous version of this article listed the HTC VIVE XR Elite as priced at $1,0999. Updated to clarify that the price is $1,099.

