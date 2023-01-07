Google demos a safer way to allow your watch to keep unlocking your phone





At CES in Las Vegas, Google showed off a feature called Watch Unlock for the Pixel Watch at its booth. If Face Unlock uses your face to unlock your Pixel 7 series phone, do you know what Watch Unlock uses? This feature is designed to be used when face unlock isn’t working on his Pixel, or the fingerprint sensor isn’t working.

Watch Unlock grants Tier 1 security access to your phone

As Android Police pointed out, Watch Unlock only provides “first layer of security access” to users’ phones. That means it’s not as secure as verifying the phone’s owner’s identity to complete a contactless payment, nor is it possible for someone to use Watch Unlock to sign into the app. This makes sense since it’s not secure enough to authenticate Google Pay.

Watch Unlock is an extension of Google’s Smart Lock

To be considered secure, Google requires that biometric sensors (for fingerprint or facial recognition) are not subject to spoofing more than 7% of the time they are in use. Face Unlock’s tests show that it can be fooled more than 20% of the time. Google also warned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users that the facial recognition system may not work in low-light environments. Watch Unlock keeps your phone unlocked as long as your Pixel Watch is connected (more on that below). A demo set up at Google’s CES booth says, “You can now sign in to your phone by simply placing your watch nearby.”

Smart Lock lets you unlock your phone using a trusted face, trusted location and trusted device

For now, you can use Google’s Smart Lock to keep your Android phone unlocked. To enable this, take your Android smartphone and[設定]>[セキュリティ]>[その他のセキュリティ設定]>[Smart Lock]Go to. If you don’t see the word “Security”,[セキュリティと場所]Tap. Then enter your PIN, pattern, or password. Choose on-body detection to keep your phone unlocked when it’s in motion. Your phone will remain unlocked for up to 4 hours. However, be aware that if someone steals your phone, it will remain unlocked if it was unlocked when it was stolen.

On some models, your phone learns how you walk and may lock your phone if you change your gait. You can also set your phone to remain unlocked in Trusted Places. It could be your home, office, or a location of your choosing. This setting works best with a Wi-Fi connection. The final option is Trusted Devices. You can keep your Android phone unlocked as long as it’s near a connected device, such as a Bluetooth-equipped smartwatch.

With Smart Lock, your watch stays unlocked even when you’re not wearing your phone or unlocking it. To change this, Google is looking into adding an Active Unlock option (again, called Watch Unlock on the Pixel Watch). With this option, users are prompted to authenticate themselves on their watch. In other words, the user’s phone remains unlocked as long as the connected watch is unlocked and worn by the user.

This adds another layer of security to the Trusted Devices option of Google’s Smart Lock feature. However, keep in mind that this hasn’t been announced yet, even though Google thought he was promoting it at his CES booth. This could (and probably should) mean that this feature is nearing introduction.

Note: Credit for the cover shot goes to 9to5Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/watch-unlock-keeps-android-phones-unlocked_id144678 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos