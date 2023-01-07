These trends at CES are shaping the future of technology





If you want to see where the future of technology lies, CES 2023 is the place for you. The show floor was filled with this week’s hottest and hottest products, including a toilet sensor that can read your pee and a car that changes colors with AI sass. But these are products you probably won’t buy anytime soon. The true value of the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show is how it presents a vision of where technology is heading in the coming months and years.

The show was the first “real” year for CES to come back in earnest. Yes, the show existed physically in 2022, but many businesses and media outlets (including CNET) canceled trips at the last minute as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surged. Prior to the show, the Association estimated there would be around 100,000 attendees, making it the largest such public gathering since the pandemic began and more than doubling attendance in 2022.

This year’s edition did not disappoint, with a plethora of interesting products and announcements (you can check it out on our live blog). Regular big names like Samsung and Sony showed off impressive TVs and concept cars, while newcomers like Neutrogena and John Deere impressed with their innovation pitches. The most fun part of CES, though, is reading the tea leaves to see where the tech world is headed and how those changes will affect you.

Even after the bright lights of the CES booth have gone out, the big themes we’ll be talking about are:

Sustainability is a buzzword on everyone’s lips

If there’s one thing everyone at CES can agree on, it’s that sustainability is a priority. Virtually everything from Samsung partnering with Patagonia to reduce microplastics in water supplies to Asus boasting that he has used 1,500 tons of recycled plastic in his products since 2017. of companies talked about how to make their products more sustainable.

One of the key priorities of this year’s CTA was to highlight the social and environmental impacts of technology, and businesses got that message. Companies often lead sustainability as the first topic of their keynotes. AMD Lisa Su’s keynote highlighted the energy efficiency of their more powerful processors. John Deere’s new robotic planter is designed to reduce the use of fertilizers and chemicals. The list goes on.

Talk about sustainability took place throughout the show.

James Martin/CNET

The climate crisis has emerged as one of the most pressing issues of our time, so it’s no surprise that it’s all over the place at CES. The fact that so many businesses are taking this more seriously indicates that consumers are starting to take notice. But this is only the first step in the tech industry.

Lopez Research analyst Maribel Lopez said:

To learn more about sustainability and the role of technology in finding solutions to the climate crisis, visit our CNET Zero series.

There is competition to own car experience

CES is increasingly turning into a car show, with automakers like GM and BMW regularly showing off concept cars to show that they’re actually technology companies as well. But at CES 2023, a number of traditional consumer electronics makers submitted their bids to define how we will spend our time in the car of the future.

Longtime South Korean rivals Samsung and LG each pitched their own smart car platforms. Samsung’s system is called ICX and utilizes a platform called Ready Care, a Harman International business. The system uses sensors to measure driver drowsiness and a driver-facing infrared camera to monitor conditions. Naturally, the system is expected to work with Samsung’s family of products such as the Galaxy Watch. LG’s Cockpit His computer is equally focused on optimizing the driving experience, and Gene Cho, LG’s vice president of product strategy and planning, said the platform will allow you to check your stove at home. or call his assistance roadside.

Inside the Sony Honda Afira.

James Martin/CNET

Taking a more ambitious approach to cars is Sony, which used its keynote to show off its Afeela electric vehicle, which is built in partnership with Honda. Afeela boasts his 45 cameras and sensors both on the outside and inside of the vehicle. Again, the theme is to detect and understand people.

Automakers weren’t going to lose. BMW unveiled the i Vision Dee (or “Digital Emotional Experience”) in its keynote. The car talks like his KITT from Knight Rider, uses E Ink to change colors, and has an AR display that wraps around the windshield. Volantis showed off a futuristic Ram Revolution Concept vehicle with an AR display, a giant moonroof, and a jumbo 28-inch he touchscreen.

All of these companies are eager to paint a picture of how the relationship between humans and cars will change, especially with the rise of self-driving cars. They’re also trying to take back some of the control from Apple and Google, which have become the dominant car platforms with his CarPlay and Android Auto, respectively. LG and Samsung in particular are likely hoping to become viable alternatives for automakers.

TV ditches most of its gimmicks

Remember when just a few years ago every TV maker was trying to sell you the latest model every year by scraping the bottom of the feature barrel that was useless to most people? Remember LG’s $60,000 roll-up TV? We remember.

Given the not-so-distant history of high-end TVs, we were pleasantly surprised that TV makers (for now, at least) have learned their lessons and shifted their focus to actual, true value.

LG probably got the most attention at CES. Its 97-inch OLED TV is capable of high 4K resolution images and his ultra-smooth 120Hz presentation of games and movies. It’s a huge TV using LG’s fantastic OLED implementation, but the real selling point here is the fact that the TV is completely wireless (well, except for the power cord). That’s right, no more messing around with zip ties and millions of HDMI cables behind your home theater setup to make it look good.

LG has managed to remove another cord attached to the TV.

James Martin/CNET

Samsung also announced a 77-inch QD-OLED. OLED is widely considered to be the best image technology, and this is the first time we’ve seen Samsung’s QD-OLED implemented in this screen size, where Samsung will compete with LG TVs and hopefully It helps keep prices down overall.

Finally, although it’s not a TV, Samsung’s 8K projector called The Premiere can turn basically any wall into a 150-inch screen. Short-throw projectors are designed to be mounted just inches from a wall, so even those living in small apartments can access a high-quality projector without taking up too much space.

Home entertainment devices that are practical and directly address the needs of most consumers are trends that can be left behind. Let’s hope it’s not short lived.

Foldable goes beyond 5G

CES wasn’t a strong phone show that would have you waiting until next month’s Mobile World Congress, but Samsung was able to create a bit of buzz with its foldable concept device in multiple ways. .

It wasn’t Samsung Electronics, but Samsung Display that grabbed the early attention by showing off the foldable and sliding Flex Hybrid. However, don’t expect this to show up in your local carrier store any time soon, as it comes from Samsung’s display division, an electronics business that deals in the manufacture and sale of actual phones.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung Display’s Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show…

2:41

But like most things at CES, Flex Hybrid reveals where phones can go and just how crazy these foldable devices can really get. That was enough to impress Eli Blumenthal.

Meanwhile, another once-ubiquitous mobile buzzword, 5G, barely made it into the show. We’ve had this technology for a few years now, and while it’s faster (in some areas), it hasn’t really proven to be the game-changer it was hyped about. , still sees 5G as important, but less on business applications and devices.

Easier smart home setup

After years of building and slight delays during the pandemic, Matter, the open-source universal smart home protocol backed by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and countless other companies, is finally live. rice field. A single Wi-Fi-based standard that bundles compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, SmartThings, and more.

Sure enough, new Matter-compatible smart lights and smart plugs, connected roller blinds, the new SmartThings hub, and many other gadgets were on the bandwagon at CES. The next release of Matter later this year should also feature additional device types such as robot vacuums and smart home cameras.

That said, the most interesting part of Matter’s march may not have been the newer devices, but the older ones, especially previous generation gadgets from brands adopting new standards.

Some companies, like Eve, told CNET that if they haven’t already done so, they will be able to bring these older devices to Matter with a simple software update. In other cases, like GE Lighting and Govee, smart home users will need to purchase brand new Matter-compliant devices to take advantage of Matter’s multilingual capabilities. This could irritate so many consumers who love the devices they’ve already bought, so Matter has to deliver on its promise of smart home harmony, and it looks like it’s going to be an interesting year for the category. .

Be prepared to spend more time on the toilet

If you remember just one thing about health tech at CES, it’s that the next frontier for tracking and managing your health is in the restroom. Specifically the toilet. Withings and Vivoo entered the show with a sensor that attaches to a toilet bowl and analyzes urine. These sensors can monitor nutrient levels, hormones, and more.

Meanwhile, Casana’s The Heart Seat is meant to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure while you work. Just sit on the smart toilet seat.

Withings has created a sensor in your toilet that scans your pee for health reasons.

Withings

As in the past few years, using AI to monitor health has been ubiquitous. Sensors can provide accurate information, but algorithms fed by large data sets can help provide health indicators when sensors are unavailable. For example, at a trade show, Nuralogix announced plans to use AI to analyze faces from selfies to measure things like blood pressure and heart rate.

And with artificial intelligence, Valencell’s new fingertip blood pressure sensor can provide accurate readings without the need to calibrate with a traditional cuff. I’ve seen blood pressure sensors on wristwatches before, but this is the first time I’ve seen a finger-clip type.

Following last year’s FDA approval of commercial hearing aids, many hearing technologies were seen at the show, including Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds that double as hearing aids. This market is expected to explode in his 2023 as more brands release his OTC hearing aids.

Based on everything we saw at CES 2023, expect more and more home health monitoring products to hit the market this year. From traditional wrist-worn trackers and smart rings to toilet seats and bath mats with sensors, there are many ways to monitor your health.

