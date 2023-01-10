New Delhi-Based Hunch Ventures Partners with Earth First Food Ventures (EFFV) to Build India’s First Net-Zero Food Tech Innovation Project





January 9

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): New Delhi-based investment fund Hunch Ventures has announced a global partnership with Earth First Food Ventures (EFFV) to launch India’s first net-zero food tech innovation project. built. Catalyzed by the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), this net-zero food tech innovation project focuses on smart proteins and innovative technologies for low carbon emission, clean and clean food production. , is the first project in India. Healthier production of protein with less greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is to move to a net-zero society in the coming decades. The partners envision strong growth not just for the company, but for the country as a whole. Proposed states and territories are now defined for the first site. With the ability to meet future demand over the next decade, the Net-Zero Food Technology Innovation Project encompasses plant-based assets, precision and biomass fermentation production, and ultimately cultivated (Cel-Ag) technology to bring local food supply chains to address hunger and the need to mitigate burgeoning (and international) markets. There will be multiple net-zero food innovation projects that also act as social enterprises to improve the quality of food. EFFV co-founder and CEO Brian Ruszczyk said: A net-zero society. The strategic importance of Asia and India for producing healthy and clean protein cannot be underestimated. Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Venture, further commented. We want to partner with the best food innovators to bring smart technology in food production, storage, processing and distribution to the Indian subcontinent. It combines the global expertise of .and EFFV. ”

“At the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), we believe that meaningful solutions come from innovative partnerships. It aims to accelerate the development of protein and innovative food production technologies that will not only enable diverse stakeholder groups across the spectrum of food technology, but also meet India’s ambitious net-zero targets. ,” said GASP Executive Director Satya S Tripathi. Singh is a steel and mining industrialist who has invested in multi-stage companies since 2012. As these investments evolved into larger businesses, Hunch evolved into an organized venture fund and now has several large bets across multiple sectors. Hunch is a visionary in various industries such as Air Mobility, Fine Arts, Sustainable Food Supply his chain and Food Safety, Ports & Logistics, Health Tech, F&B, Lifestyle Media, and several B2B SaaS platforms. I helped a founder. With investments in India, Canada, USA, Tanzania, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the UK, we are now focusing on green and sustainable businesses. Hunch, one of the largest independent aggregators of food related infrastructure and technology, has built a platform for global food tech companies to come to India and establish a local presence. A smart protein sector for cleaner, healthier end products that are locally produced for local consumption, with significantly lower carbon footprint and GHG emissions than conventional animal protein production. Innovative technologies such as biomass fermentation, precision fermentation, cultivation techniques and plant-based assets are all scaling towards more sustainable protein production and accelerating a new agricultural revolution.For a Sustainable Planet The Global Alliance (GASP) is a catalyst for building meaningful partnerships of governments, international organizations, entrepreneurs, defenders of the planet and global investors to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. It convenes representatives from top companies, venture capitalists, investors, bankers, government officials, academia, think tanks and the media to facilitate real and tangible input to policy makers and support climate change adaptation initiatives, particularly Empower the most immediately available and powerful initiatives. solution. A network of supporting partners brings together stakeholders from all regions and sectors to provide expertise, resources, innovation and commitment towards the transition to more sustainable modes of production and consumption. ANI assumes no responsibility for the content of this article. (ANI/Newsbore)

