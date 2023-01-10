Tech
How to Enable Memory Saver in Google Chrome to Reduce RAM/CPU Usage
Google Chrome is a great web browser, but it’s notoriously resource-intensive. This has been a problem for a long time, but the latest versions of the Chrome browser give us time to not only free up Chrome’s resources, but also make the browser feel faster under heavy usage and load. You can see that it uses less memory and uses less CPU.
Make sure to update your Chrome app before trying this trick. Earlier versions do not support the functionality described here. I’m demonstrating this for Chrome for Mac, but the memory saver trick works on a Windows PC as well.
How to enable Chrome memory saver mode
Make sure you’re using Chrome version 108.0.5359.124 or higher. If you haven’t updated Chrome in a while, you’ll need to update it first to access this feature.
Open Chrome if you haven’t already done so Navigate to the following address in the address bar to access the Chrome Flags.
chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available
Toggle this setting to Enabled Restart your Chrome browser Go to Chrome’s address bar and navigate to:
chrome://settings/performance
Find “Memory Saver” and toggle the switch to ON to enable the feature
Restart Chrome for the changes to fully take effect
You should immediately notice a difference in Chrome resource usage, both in memory usage and CPU usage.
Below is a typical Chrome usage session where Chrome uses a lot of system resources. Used with default settings and full memory usage as shown in Activity Monitor.
And here’s the exact same set of windows and tabs open in Chrome with memory saver enabled.
As you can see, memory usage is reduced by about 50%.
Admittedly, I’m a heavy web browser user, so a typical web browsing session includes 10-20 browser windows, each with 3-15 tabs, including Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Or safari. Memory Saver makes a big difference with Chrome. Well worth enabling even for Chrome users.
Chrome describes the memory saver feature as follows:
“When turned on, Chrome frees memory from inactive tabs. This gives more computer resources to active tabs and other apps to keep Chrome running fast. When you return, it will automatically reactivate.”
Are you using memory saver in Chrome? What do you think? Did you notice a difference in the amount of resources Chrome consumed on your machine? Share your experience in the comments.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://osxdaily.com/2023/01/09/how-to-enable-memory-saver-in-google-chrome-to-reduce-ram-cpu-usage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From Mustang Tennis Star to Pickleball Pro
- How to Enable Memory Saver in Google Chrome to Reduce RAM/CPU Usage
- I wouldn’t want to be sued by Fani Willis: Will Trump be indicted in Georgia?
- Francis Ford Coppolas Megalopolis in Peril as Crew Exits – The Hollywood Reporter
- 6 monster stock market predictions for the all-important CPI week
- Galaxy A series device with 120Hz screen officially launches on January 18th, most likely A54
- Taiwanese Actor Suffers Severe Facial Disfigurement After Drone Crash | Taiwan News
- What time does the College Football Playoff Championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game
- Marilyn Stafford, pioneer of street and fashion photography, dies aged 97
- Erdogan announces reinforcement of Turkish fleet amid tensions with Athens
- Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
- US safety agency plans to ban gas cookers amid health fears