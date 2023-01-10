How to Enable Memory Saver in Google Chrome to Reduce RAM/CPU Usage





Google Chrome is a great web browser, but it’s notoriously resource-intensive. This has been a problem for a long time, but the latest versions of the Chrome browser give us time to not only free up Chrome’s resources, but also make the browser feel faster under heavy usage and load. You can see that it uses less memory and uses less CPU.

Make sure to update your Chrome app before trying this trick. Earlier versions do not support the functionality described here. I’m demonstrating this for Chrome for Mac, but the memory saver trick works on a Windows PC as well.

How to enable Chrome memory saver mode

Make sure you’re using Chrome version 108.0.5359.124 or higher. If you haven’t updated Chrome in a while, you’ll need to update it first to access this feature.

Open Chrome if you haven’t already done so Navigate to the following address in the address bar to access the Chrome Flags.

chrome://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available

Toggle this setting to Enabled Restart your Chrome browser Go to Chrome’s address bar and navigate to:

chrome://settings/performance

Find “Memory Saver” and toggle the switch to ON to enable the feature

Restart Chrome for the changes to fully take effect

You should immediately notice a difference in Chrome resource usage, both in memory usage and CPU usage.

Below is a typical Chrome usage session where Chrome uses a lot of system resources. Used with default settings and full memory usage as shown in Activity Monitor.

And here’s the exact same set of windows and tabs open in Chrome with memory saver enabled.

As you can see, memory usage is reduced by about 50%.

Admittedly, I’m a heavy web browser user, so a typical web browsing session includes 10-20 browser windows, each with 3-15 tabs, including Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Or safari. Memory Saver makes a big difference with Chrome. Well worth enabling even for Chrome users.

Chrome describes the memory saver feature as follows:

“When turned on, Chrome frees memory from inactive tabs. This gives more computer resources to active tabs and other apps to keep Chrome running fast. When you return, it will automatically reactivate.”

Are you using memory saver in Chrome? What do you think? Did you notice a difference in the amount of resources Chrome consumed on your machine? Share your experience in the comments.

