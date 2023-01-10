CES 2023: Companies tout environmental innovations





LAS VEGAS At this year’s CES Tech Show in Las Vegas, the spotted bright green foliage of the Pothos plant stood out against the flashy sprawl of electric vehicles and smart products. A particular version of this familiar houseplant has been bioengineered to remove 30 times more indoor air pollutants than a typical houseplant, according to the Paris-based company Neoplants that created it. according to.

Customers are already on the waiting list for seedlings that are still in the nursery.

Neoplants founder and CEO Lionel Mora is a passionate ex-Google employee who sings a little differently than the other founders at electronics conventions, creating a vibe that technology can solve anything. Consumption needs to be addressed before people can turn to engineering solutions, he said. But when it comes to innovation, we believe biology is the way to go because it is sustainable by design.

As countries grapple with how to limit global warming and conserve natural resources and biodiversity, more companies are stepping up their own efforts to build sustainable supply chains and curb emissions. increase. Like Neoplant, tackling environmental issues is their whole raison d’etre.

Companies and startups attending CES were exposed to these wide-ranging initiatives. Austin-based Pivet showcased a biodegradable phone case. Electric watercraft company Candela has unveiled a 28-foot electric speedboat. Ukrainian start-up Melt Water Club has announced a method of water purification using freezing.

The Department of Energy had a booth first, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who spoke with the Associated Press ahead of Friday’s keynote address.

Granholm said he is excited about a variety of technologies at CES and beyond, from John Deere’s latest electronic farming equipment to battery storage using alternative materials such as sodium salts.

Granholm also spoke about expanding the use of clean energy, including some forms of hydrogen, nuclear fusion and geothermal energy, highlighting the latter as an opportunity for the oil and gas industry.

If they could use fracking to get their oil and gas, she said, they might be able to use the same technology to extract heat from our feet.

It may be some time before the oil and gas industry moves away from extracting fossil fuels. Meanwhile, more companies are getting serious about reducing emissions. Greenswap founder Ajay Varadharajan says the first step to reducing emissions is to fully understand them. The Dutch company plans to help online grocers and food delivery services understand their carbon footprint, including the most difficult to track carbon footprint of their supply chains and scope 3.

Varadharajan created an algorithm that derives information about various edible products from published research papers. This allows you to assign a carbon footprint to every food barcode. The algorithm then uses information about the product’s cultivation techniques and packaging to fine-tune that number.

Using the GreenSwapps app, CES attendees were able to scan the barcodes of various milk containers on display and instantly compare their carbon footprint. The company claims this works with any food item that has a barcode.

The information is useful for conscious consumers, but the real impact will come when food companies use it to track emissions, Varadharajan said.

Some companies may wish to share information with their customers. But he explained that he expects many to use it internally for possible regulation. The US Securities and Exchange Commission will soon require US public companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. The largest companies may be required to disclose Scope 3 emissions related to their supply chain. If finalized, the United States will join a growing number of countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, in requiring large companies to disclose this information. The European Union is finalizing reporting standards.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company didn’t have a booth this year, but they did demonstrate the new tires in a blue and yellow plastered vehicle that drove around Las Vegas.

The company currently has the largest market share of consumer replacement tires in the United States. The new demo tire contains 90% sustainable materials and has improved rolling efficiency, so the tire saves energy even in electric vehicles.

Goodyear did not specify how much carbon is saved in the new tire’s manufacturing process, or how much energy is saved through rolling efficiency.

A lot depends on the type of vehicle and the type of tires used, said CEO Rich Kramer.

But the company’s raw material line seems to be heading in the right direction. There are many materials used in tires, and this new material shifts from petroleum products to surplus soybean oil to maintain flexibility. . Improves grip and fuel economy with silica from rice husk waste residue. The list goes on and on, but Kramer says the tire is an important step towards the company’s goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

But sourcing these ingredients in bulk is a problem, he said.

Can you get it on a large scale to increase production? So how do you change the manufacturing process to do that? It’s a challenge, but a welcome one, he said.

Sean Nyquist of the Forest Stewardship Council, which is working to certify sustainable rubber, says there is still room for improvement in sourcing Goodyears rubber.

He said there has been significant deforestation in the last 20 years as a result of natural rubber.

Goodyears rubber procurement follows the guidelines of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber. Nyquist says this is an important step, but third-party certification adds further validity to its sustainability claims.

Several tire companies are following a similar path, he said. The tires that Pirelli manufactures for his version of his BMW X5 plug-in are FSC-certified, ensuring that the rubber is ethically sourced, including forestry and labor practices. .

There may be no easy way to reduce emissions and build sustainable supply chains. But one place where U.S. companies might get more help now is the record federal money available to decarbonize buildings and transportation through the Inflation Reduction Act. Granholm says he believes the incentives to reduce energy usage and expand the technology are strong.

There are policy innovations and technological innovations, she said. We’ve scanned them all to see what works best for our ultimate goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving the planet.

