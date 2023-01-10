Instagram plans to remove shop tab, move reels out of center position in next month’s design overhaul TechCrunch





Instagram today announced it will simplify in-app navigation after years of confusing changes designed to push various products like the Instagram Shop and Reels. Starting in February, the company said it moved the create button (plus sign “+”) back to the front and center of the navigation bar at the bottom of the app,[ショップ]Remove the tab completely.

As a result, the Reels button moves to the right side of Compose and loses its original position.

The previous change prioritizing Reels over Compose was quite controversial as it felt like Instagram users were forcing them to use the app’s new offering at the expense of the overall user experience. The company first moved the Reels tab to the center of the navigation bar in 2020, replacing the popular Activities tab with the Shop tab instead. At the time, Instagram explained that these changes would make it easier for users to access Instagram’s “expanded suite of products.”

But in recent months, there has been mounting backlash over how far Instagram has strayed from its original mission.

For example, last year, prominent Instagram users Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spoke out on user complaints. Jenner posted an image on her Instagram, begging the company to “restore Instagram to her” and that she “stop trying to be a tiktok.” Kim then echoed those sentiments in a post on her Story. I was annoyed by the changes in my Instagram feed, which often pushed content and suggested posts.

However, the stunt caught the attention of Instagram, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to the criticism by assuring users that photography was still a priority. We also mentioned our frustration with the growing number of posts suggested by the algorithm.

Of course, the upcoming redesign won’t address all user complaints.[作成]By changing the button priority, the user may be subtly prompted to return to posting photos.

In a test last fall, we removed the Instagram Shop tab from some users’ home screens and replaced it with[設定]There were hints that Instagram was considering this direction when it was hidden under Instagram said this was just an experiment with a small number of users. However, The Information reported that the reason for the change was due to changing “company priorities,” according to an internal memo.

The company said today that removing the Shop tab doesn’t necessarily mean the end of shopping on Instagram.

“You can still set up and run a shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value to people and businesses through feeds, stories, reels, ads and more,” the spokesperson said. increase.

According to Instagram, the navigation changes are expected to reach users in February.

