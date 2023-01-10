Does Google’s search option hide climate data that goes against the blaring government propaganda?





Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The recent revelation of the Twitter social networking system’s political hoax, revealed by the Musk acquisition, demonstrates the government’s efforts to manipulate and control information, so only their views and positions are presented and supported. , dissent views are treated as concealed, rejected, or flawed and irrelevant. One can only wonder how widespread this government manipulation is on social networking information sites.

Some examples are given below. We show which recent key climate science data developments do not support climate warning advocates’ claims about climate emergencies, and how these scientific data developments have been treated in the world of the information web.

The 2022 North Atlantic hurricane season has failed due to flaws in the above-normal season forecasts provided in NOAA’s May and August forecasts, as noted in the WUWT article below. It ended with what I did.

A Google search for sources about the 2022 North Atlantic hurricane season brings up:

NOAA failed the 70% confidence claim for the 2022 model prediction (shown below) was completely ignored by Google search headline options, with the most prominent search headline being the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season coming to an end. Google is willing to warn anyone about the results of search options that don’t endorse the climate emergency hype and the fact that even in August 2022 (mid-season) the NOAA model’s predictions weren’t correct. seems to avoid

Nor was there a search option provided for data provided by the Colorado State University Large Tropical Storm Records, Data, and Analysis. season.

Global mean temperature anomaly data are now available for the 2022 mean temperature anomaly showing a continued downward trend for the period 2015-2022. Provided below is a Google search for information about the consequences of this continuing downward trend in global mean temperature anomalies.

A Google search option is missing information that addresses the important consequences of the decline in global average temperature anomaly trends during the last eight years of the climate emergency. This is shown below from NOAA’s Global Temperature Anomaly Data website showing minus 1.05 degrees C. Declining trend in global temperature anomalies per century from 2015 to 2022.

Again, Google’s search options seem to confirm that information about the eight-year negative global temperature trend in the climate emergency has somehow not been addressed.

The 2022 U.S. tornado season saw a below-average number of tornadoes. Below is a Google search for information on tornado results for 2022.

The most complete information about annual tornado results in the United States is available directly from NOAA’s tornado website as shown below. Two-year outliers occurring 12-15 years ago.

For some reason, this most comprehensive and complete data website about the 2022 tornado season isn’t among Google’s most prominent search options.

that’s strange.

4.9 14 votes

Article rating

like this:

Like Loading…

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/01/09/do-google-search-options-conceal-climate-data-that-is-contrary-to-government-alarmists-propaganda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos