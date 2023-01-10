During CES, workers focused on the impact of technology on workers: ‘Innovation doesn’t always lead to greater inequality’





Levi Sumagaisai

Worker leaders gathered in Las Vegas last week during the CES Tech Conference for a summit centered around workers and how technology affects them and their lives. Did.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2019 by the AFL-CIO and SAG-AFTRA, the Labor Innovation and Technology Summit advocates for giving workers a voice as technology and automation impact the way people live and work. increase.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said at a live-streamed summit on Friday:

Technology stands out in some of the most high-profile questions about the future of the workplace, such as the impact of algorithms and automation on warehouse workers, app-based gig workers, and more, and the far-reaching economic impact of increased remote work. function.

Against that background, AFL-CIO Secretary and Treasurer Fred Redmond said that labor leaders emphasized the importance of unions in ensuring workers had a collective voice. was one of The Federation of Labor, which represents more than 12 million American workers in a variety of unions, said, “Workers organizing, advocating, marching, and striking to ensure that the benefits of technology and automation are fair. We are asking that it be distributed to

Recent strikes and protests related to the impact of technology include those at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Here, many warehouse workers voted for unions, advocated for better wages and working conditions, and many protested against ride-hailing drivers Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Lyft Inc. (LYFT). relates to companies’ resistance to existing labor laws that seek to protect and maintain a business model that relies on treating employees as independent contractors.

See also: Amazon warehouse workers get a ‘big win’ in New York law on quotas

Ben Whitehair, executive vice president of SAG-AFTRA, the trade union representing actors, entertainers and others, said at the summit:

In response to worker behavior and continued criticism, Amazon, Uber and Lyft claim to offer competitive wages and flexible opportunities for workers.

Among those in attendance at the summit were U.S. Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Hsu and Nevada Democratic Senator Jackie Rosen.

And unions must consider racial inequalities and speak to a ‘more marginalized workforce,’ says former U.S. Labor Commission chairman

RELATED: ‘It’s like being torn in two’: Chipotle workers overwhelmed by online orders and furious customers

-Levi Sumagaisai

(Closed) Dow Jones Newswire

01-09-23 1918ET

Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20230109940/during-ces-labor-zoomed-in-on-techs-effect-on-workers-innovation-doesnt-always-have-to-lead-to-increased-inequality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos