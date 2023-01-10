Best of CES 2023: 7 surprising innovations to watch this year





After a two-year lull, CES is back in combat-ready form. The world’s biggest tech company is back in Las Vegas with some notable offerings. We saw, among others, an $800,000 flying car, a giant wireless TV (more on that below) and, of course, a pee sensor for your bathroom at home (more on that below).

This year’s show marks the return of a fully in-person CES. Over 100,000 people are believed to have attended, with over 2,200 companies talking about what they expect to be the next big thing. This year, and he for the first time since 2020, the CNET editor roamed the floor to see the new products and services on display.

We’ve rounded up the must-see CES highlights, the most futuristic tech, the weirdest gizmos and gadgets, and what you can actually buy in 2023. Below is a curated list of the absolute best of CES 2023

Here are the criteria we used before entering our list of the best CES 2023. We tried to keep the number of Best of Show award winners between five and seven. Everything on this list meets at least one of the following criteria:

The product contains never-before-seen concepts and ideas. The product seeks to solve a major consumer problem. Products redesign or differ from existing products in ways that set new standards of performance or quality.

Finally, in order to avoid awarding products that may never see the light of day, we would like to point out that products with at least a calendar year release window or timeline, as opposed to products with no or vague release dates. I put emphasis on

LG’s 97-inch wireless OLED TV puts all others to shame James Martin/CNET

The 97-inch wireless OLED TV from the LG M3 series is a behemoth that doesn’t skimp on the usual high-end TV features. This TV giant beast combines fantastic image technology with its massive size to make him one of the most exciting TVs in recent memory. What really stands out, though, is that it’s completely wireless.

That’s right, no more messing around with all those wires behind your entertainment center to make it look like it’s not there. Not so with this TV.

LG says the 97-inch should launch in 2023, along with 83-inch and 77-inch versions. But don’t expect it to be cheap. The wired version of LG’s 97-inch TV is $25,000, while the 77-inch OLED is just $2,900. Just set your expectations.

Withings U-Scan reads your pee Withings

Have you ever imagined that you could get on-the-spot health data in your home just by being number one? Withings U-Scanpee sensor makes it now possible. The device is in front of the toilet. When I pee, it seems best to sit down to get an accurate sample. It collects and analyzes urine and sends the results to your phone via Wi-Fi.

What are the results? For starters, you can monitor your daily ketone and vitamin C levels and test your urine pH levels to give an indication of your overall kidney health. cartridge allows women to use it to track their menstrual cycle.

We’ve seen home urine test strips that require hands-on manipulation to get test results, but U-Scan is designed to be a seamless experience. Just do your business and move on. What makes U-Scan stand out is the fact that you can run this test every day without thinking and the results will be sent to you immediately.

The HTC Vive XR Elite is unlike any other VR headset we’ve seen

The XR Elite is a VR headset with mixed reality that looks like glasses at certain angles.

HTC

The HTC Vive XR Elite is the latest iteration of HTC’s VR/AR headset, and may be the best Vive yet when it released in late February for $1,099.

Yes, we’ve seen VR headsets before, but what makes this one special? The main reason it’s on this list is its size. HTC has shrunk the VR headset to roughly the size of a pair of regular glasses and weighs less than half the Quest Pro VR headset.

If you normally wear glasses, you don’t need to wear them while using. The adjustment dial, or diopter, allows the lens prescription to be changed in real time, eliminating the need for the user to wear glasses at all. This is a very useful feature if it works as expected. For me, who wears glasses but has grown tired of VR over the last few years, the combination of the XR Elite’s small, lightweight chassis and the requirement of not needing glasses made VR a much more compelling prospect for me. .

I’m in no rush to buy a VR headset, but the tech here looks pretty good, so let’s hope it catches on.

BMW i Vision Dee has a must-see head-up display

The minimalist design of the i Vision Dee concept is a blank canvas for digital expression

BMW

Yes, the BMW i Vision D is a concept car, so my first reaction was to take all the features here with a grain of salt.

Instead of a traditional dashboard screen, Dee uses the entire windshield as a HUD. An AR display that uses the full width of the windshield and has 5 levels of immersion. Level 1 shows basic speedometer, navigation information, etc. Levels 2 to 4 increase the information on the screen and finally overlay the navigation information on the road.

Level 5 can display the full virtual environment and is not for driving. Rather, it’s not for you to drive, but instead for the car to drive you. This is one of the things that works best when in motion, so check out the BMW i Vision Dee video. to see how it works.

The concept car also has an E Ink cover on the chassis that can change color according to your own preferences, allowing presenters to keep the conversation going with you at the BMW press conference, just like your own KITT. But BMW admitted that it used the actress behind the scenes to show what it wanted to do in the future. Again, only the HUD was confirmed to be on the car in the future, so it was the most helpful thing to focus on.

Samsung S95C 77-inch QD-OLED TV gives LG a competitive edge Samsung

The Samsung S95C is the company’s first 77-inch TV using QD-OLED technology. Anti-glare technology has been improved, resulting in a brighter image and an improvement over the previous year’s model. Color, in particular, seems to have impressed television expert David Katzmeyer the most. However, the screen’s finish is a bit grayer than his LG’s, which tends to make images look a bit washed out.

Still, the main reason it’s on this list, beyond its high quality, is that it could give LG a competitive edge in the high-end 77-inch TV market, which could ultimately lead to lower prices across the board. There’s good news for those of us looking to buy a big, awesome high-end TV in the future.

Schneider Smart Home System Maximizes Energy Savings Schneider Electric

I never thought of owning a Schneider Smart Home System until I moved into my new big house in 2020. Let’s say you get at least a few gray hairs when a new bill arrives. Users can control breakers, switchers, and outlets to schedule when specific outlets consume power to save money and prevent energy vampires such as TVs and chargers from consuming power when they don’t need it. prevent.

For EV users, you can schedule when to charge your vehicle and time it so that it only charges when the rates are lowest or, if possible, only using the solar panel.

Home electricity bills are high where I live, so having this kind of granular control means I need more charging than having to unplug every time I leave the house or go on vacation. You certainly have a device in your home that does. , is certainly a welcome remedy.

Surreal Dolby Atmos in-car sound in Maybach

The Mercedes-Dolby partnership continues to be strong.

CNET

Dolby Atmos, a sound technology considered Surround Sound 2.0, attempts to completely immerse you in what you are listening to. Atmos has been used in cinemas and home theaters for some time, but the Deluxe Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is one of his first cars to use it.

So how good is it? It’s hard to describe this experience, but I give my best to CNET editor girlfriend Bridget Carey. She said, “The music felt like it was floating in the space around me. I didn’t know where the speakers were. It created a surreal sound. Queen’s Bohemian when listening to her Rhapsody.” , Freddie, her Mercury seemed to hover in front of me.”

To get a better idea of ​​what Bridget went through at the $185,000 Maybach, check out the video. For those of us who don’t have that kind of cash, Dolby says we can see Atmos used in more affordable cars. Work is underway, but no exact timing has been announced yet.

CES 2023 is back with some potentially useful technology. There have been some new improvements and some improvements, but at least they try to solve known consumer issues. There were many others that almost made the list. These are true standouts. For everything else, be sure to check out the rest of his CES coverage on CNET.

Now Playing: Watch This: Best of CES 2023: All the Best Tech We Saw

5:31

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/best-of-ces-2023-7-stunning-tech-innovations-to-watch-for-this-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos