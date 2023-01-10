Apple iPhone 15 Pro Series: Expected Specifications, Features





The iPhone 15 Pro series is due to be announced later this year and will feature a completely new design, better cameras and many other changes, making it one of the most exciting phones Apple has released in years. There is a possibility.

The six features exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series are:

Newer and faster A17 Bionic processor

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are based on the A16 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are speculated to use the new A17 Bionic processor with a faster CPU, CPU, and Neural Engine. The A17 Bionic will be manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, which makes it more power efficient than its predecessor.

Excellent build quality with titanium frame

The Watch Ultra is the first Apple product to feature a titanium treatment, and Apple is said to use the same material to construct the midframes of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Predecessor. With new materials, we can also expect new color options for the Pro iPhone models.

Solid state button replaces volume rocker and power button

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also said to be the first pair of iPhones to replace physical clickable buttons with solid-state buttons powered by a new haptic engine. This not only improves the intrusion protection of the iPhone 15 Pro series, but also brings the iPhone closer to a portless/buttonless future.

More RAM for better multitasking

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to be the first iPhones to offer 8GB RAM. Not only that, but these smartphones are also expected to use faster and more power efficient LPDDR5x RAM. LPDDR5x RAM runs at higher clock speeds and consumes less power compared to LPDDR5 RAM. This helps the Pro model provide a better multitasking experience.

Periscope zoom lens for improved zoom capabilities

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also feature a dedicated periscope zoom lens for the first time on an iPhone. This improves the zoom capabilities of the iPhone, similar to the recently launched Pixel 7 Pro and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

USB Type-C port to replace Lightning port

This is probably the most important feature the iPhone 15 Pro series has, the USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. iPhones have used the slow Lightning port for over a decade, but the company is finally ready to embrace the faster, universal USB Type-C port for fast charging and data syncing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/apple-iphone-15-pro-series-news-rumours-features-8368223/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos