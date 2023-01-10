Schools suing Meta and Google over ‘youth mental health crisis’ The Register





Another lawsuit accuses Meta, Alphabet, and other tech giants of harming children for profit. But this goes a step further, with corporate social media platforms contributing to the “youth mental health crisis,” undermining school counselors and clinics in the United States and directly impacting children’s educational abilities. claims to be

Seattle Public Schools, Washington’s largest K-12 school system, filed a complaint [PDF] to Meta and its Facebook, Instagram and Siculus subsidiaries on Friday. Her ByteDance on TikTok and its parent company. Snap; Alphabet and its subsidiary Google and his YouTube.

Designing products to maximize the amount of time users spend scrolling, these big tech companies target harmful content, such as promoting graphic images of self-harm, to tens of millions of children and children across the United States. It claims to be aimed at teenagers. The so-called “Corpse Bride Diet” to viewers with eating disorders.

When asked about the lawsuits and allegations that their products are harming school-aged children, the tech companies criticized their mental health investments and tools for parents to limit their children’s screen time. pointed out.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda told The Register, “We are investing heavily in providing a safe experience for children across our platforms, with strong protection and a strong commitment to prioritizing children’s health. Introduced dedicated features: “For example, through Family Link, parents can set reminders, limit screen time, and block certain types of content on supervised devices.”

A Snap spokesperson referenced the company’s Here For You campaign to provide mental health resources to its users.

“Nothing is more important to us than the well-being of our community,” a Snap spokesperson told The Register. to review user-generated content before it hits a large audience, significantly reducing the spread and discovery of harmful content.

“We’re also working closely with leading mental health organizations to provide in-app tools for Snapchat users and resources to support both themselves and their friends. New education, features, protection and more. We are constantly evaluating ways to make our platform more secure through .”

Meta and ByteDance did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Register.

Seattle Public Schools, which operates 106 schools with more than 49,000 students, cited a 30% increase in student depression from 2009 to 2019, citing a 30% increase in student depression, citing a “direct “It has been affected,” court documents say.

“Students experiencing anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems are less likely to perform poorly in school, are less likely to attend school, are more likely to engage in substance use, and are more likely to behave All of this directly impacts Seattle Public Schools’ ability to achieve its goals: its educational mission.”

Like school districts across the country, Seattle Public Schools and their school-based clinics are among the leading mental health service providers for children in our community. But district counselors, social workers, psychologists, and nurses are so underpopulated that more resources are needed to meet the growing demand for services, the lawsuit said. I’m here.

“Plaintiffs are at the hands of Defendants for promoting the continued decline in record rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and other tragic indicators of mental health crises experienced by young people. needs comprehensive, long-term planning and funding.” .

Tech company’s “excessive” and “habitual use” of social media platforms constitutes “public nuisance affecting Seattle public schools,” so lawsuit mitigates public nuisance and aims to fund Meta, Google and friends. Education and treatment for ‘problem social media use’ in children and teens.

Superintendent Brent Jones said in a statement, “It’s becoming increasingly apparent that many children struggle with mental health issues.” [PDF].

“Our students and young people everywhere face an unprecedented learning and living struggle amplified by the negative impact of increased screen time, unfiltered content and potentially addictive social media. “We are confident that this lawsuit will be the first step in reversing this trend for students, children across Washington State, and the nation as a whole.” I have hope.”

