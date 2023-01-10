Instagram from navigation in February[ショップ]remove the tab





Instagram announced on Monday that it would move the Create button back to the center of the main navigation bar and remove the Shop tab.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri told Reel Monday that the move will simplify the app and refocus on its priorities of connecting people over what they love. , Home, Search, Create, Reel, Profile. The proposed changes will take effect in his February.

A spokeswoman for Meta, which owns Instagram, did not respond to a request for comment.

Dedicated[ショップ]While the tabs will be gone, Mosseri says Reels will still let you shop in Feeds, Stories, Reels and Ads. Instagram also said on its help page that it will continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value to people and businesses through feeds, stories, reels, ads, and more.

According to TechCrunch, the Shop tab was introduced to the in-app navigation bar in 2020 along with the Reels tab. The decision to redesign the navigation bar to include these tabs instead of the Create or Activity functionality was controversial and provoked a backlash from users who felt the platform was prioritizing businesses and influencers.

currently in the middle of the navigation bar[リール]tab is[作成]Move spaces to match tabs.

In recent months, high-profile users such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have accused Instagram of overpromoting Reel. Following a redesign proposal to introduce a full-screen experience for videos and larger photos, Jenner and Kardashian reposted a photo that prompted Instagram to stop trying to be like TikTok.

As a result, Instagram has announced that it will revert this change, but will continue to push for short-form videos.

