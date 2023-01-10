Measuring the impact of immigration on innovation





Most economists, business leaders, and heads of organizations emphasize the vital role of innovation and technological progress. In the United States, the close relationship between technological innovation and skilled immigration is well known, as one study outlines.

But according to Senior Economics contributor Chris Farrell, the extent to which U.S. innovation depends on these highly skilled immigrants has turned out to be grossly underestimated.

In an interview with Marketplace’s David Brancaccio, Farrell said, “When skilled immigrants come here and bring their ideas and they work with native-born innovators, everyone benefits, It is particularly beneficial to the U.S. economy,” he said. .

Below is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: Immigration. This has been a hot-button political issue for many years. However, the economic benefits of attracting skilled immigrants to the United States are well documented.

Chris Farrell: Yes. But I still think the numbers are impressive. So, let’s give some strong numbers. The foreign-born newcomer has won his 38% of the Nobel Prizes Americans have won in chemistry, medicine and physics. Between 2020 and 2021, immigrants accounted for nearly a quarter of the STEM workforce.STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Tech hotspots like Silicon Valley and Boston’s Route 128 rely on immigrant scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Brancaccio: But I’ve seen these numbers and many other datasets with similar messages in my own reporting. Do you think they haven’t yet fully grasped the contribution immigrants have made to American innovation?

Farrell: Not even close. At least, here are my reactions to a recent study by five economists. These economists therefore draw on and stitch together many data sources to develop a more comprehensive and detailed understanding of the contribution of skilled immigrants to innovation. To give just one example, he found that 16% of US-based inventors between 1990 and 2016 were immigrants who came to the US over the age of 20. But these immigrant inventors produced about 23% of all innovations. This is measured by the number of patents, patent citations, and the economic value of these patents.

Brancaccio: But there are some US-born people with skills who are worried that new immigrants could lower their salaries in the field.

Farrell: And I think that was a real concern. But what I’ve learned from this research, David, is that it’s not a zero-sum game. And when they’re working with native-born innovators, everyone benefits, especially the U.S. economy. Compensation is important, but so is innovation. That’s where you’ll get higher incomes in the future.

Brancaccio: But what do you think makes immigrant innovators more productive?

Farrell: So there could be several factors at play. So immigrants are choosing to live in innovation hubs and appear focused on working at the forefront of technology. But what really surprised me was their international connections contributing to cross-border importation, diffusion of ideas, and cross-border collaboration. Given these bridges of ideas, these bridges of innovation, and other instruments built between the United States and immigrants’ home countries, the economist believes that skilled immigrants are her third share of total innovation in the United States. I calculate that I am responsible for more than one of her. That’s a staggering number.

