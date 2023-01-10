New Apple leak reveals iPhone 15 price shock





01/09 Updated below. This post was originally published on his January 7th.

According to the latest leaks, as widely expected, the iPhone 15 price is going up instead of down. It’s a move that’s sure to shock Apple fans in need of money.

Contributing to HowToiSolve, LeaksApplePro, a prolific anonymous leaker, adds credence to last week’s claims that Apple will aggressively price iPhone 15 models. The big difference is that lowering the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus was supposed to mean overturning the overwhelming sales. Instead, LeaksApplePro says Apple will simply make the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 UItra more impractical.

Flat Edge iPhone 15 Ultra Concept Based on Leaks

alienist3d

If the iPhone 14 Plus sells poorly, what will Apple do with the iPhone 15 Plus to prevent the same thing from happening? The answer is simple. Nothing, explains Leaker. Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Plus along with his three other models, and it’s no different from what’s already expected. Same price, same size. What Apple is trying to do is raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro to induce more sales.

If the move is correct, it will come as a shock to iPhone fans who have dealt with significant price increases internationally.

This was expected last year, and Apple decided not to do it, but Rising production costs, inflation and shrinking profit margins are already starting to take their toll, Leaker adds. .

Update 01/09: LeaksApplePro has contacted us to warn us that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra price increases are unlikely to be limited to the US. It explained that previous international iPhone price increases were due to currency fluctuations, not because Apple decided to make them more expensive in those countries.

In short, Apple may not recognize price increases in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia at all. This is despite the strength of the US dollar pushing iPhone 14 series prices up by 10-20% in these countries. in addition to price adjustments due to changes in

To put this in context, the average price of the iPhone 14 Pro model has risen by $170 ($182) in Europe, so the planned price increase of about $100 ($107) for the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to hit the average European buyer. (who was waiting for two releases) will be leaving. upgrade cycle), the iPhone 15 Pro costs nearly $300 more than the iPhone 13 Pro. It even comes down to the cost of a two-year contract, but it starts to bite.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra hinted at dual front-facing cameras – concept render

alienist3d

If correct, it would be a ruthless way for Apple to address what many see as the iPhone 14 Plus’ biggest problem: its value proposition. buyers get higher quality build materials, a better camera system, a better screen (with Dynamic Island), and faster performance. The additional cost is negligible as it spreads over a 2-3 year carrier contract.

In many ways, this is old Apple. The iPhone 14 Plus model wasn’t too expensive, and the iPhone 14 Pro model was a bargain. It also fits in with the company’s broader strategy of making the Pro versions of iPads, MacBooks and Macs significantly more expensive than standard models.

The result is pricing that creates a $300 price difference between Pro and non-Pro models of the same size.

iPhone 15 – starting at $799 iPhone 15 Plus – starting at $899 iPhone 15 Pro – starting at $1099 iPhone 15 Ultra – starting at $1199

Given Apple’s ecosystem lock-in and rumors of eye-popping upgrades for the iPhone 15 Ultra (including a titanium chassis and dual front cameras), the appeal of the whole range should remain. Many would argue that only Apple can solve the sales problem by increasing the number.

Well done, Apple. well done.

Forbes details

Forbes details, Insider claims the iPhone 15 will be priced “aggressively”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2023/01/09/apple-iphone-15-pro-max-ultra-new-price-increases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos