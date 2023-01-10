Caterpillar and Deere take on Google and Amazon in finding tech talent





These days, heavy equipment manufacturers are looking for jobs as they seek talent in a tough job market. Another big difference is the focus of Cat’s recruiting efforts. The company is currently seeking technical talent along with industrial engineering graduates.

Cat recently hired Pooja Bhagchandani, a U of I computer engineer from Abu Dhabi who designs websites and mobile apps used by Caterpillar employees and customers. She did her 2021 internship at the company’s Chicago-based Digital Her operations and was hired full-time last summer.

“Everyone knows Amazon is a technology company, but not everyone knows Caterpillar is involved in a lot of technology,” Bhagchandani said. “People at the U of I are learning to distinguish between what Cat Digital does and what Caterpillar does.”

Industrial companies such as Cat have a long history of hiring mechanical and electrical engineers from the U of I. Develop digital products. As a result, they not only compete with traditional industry rivals for talent, but also with Google, Amazon and Microsoft for their coders and data scientists.

“We had a great relationship with the U of I, but no computer science students were on board.” “Students didn’t see Cat as a place to develop computer science skills. We had to work on telling our story better.”

Caterpillar and Deere are making their jobs more attractive by setting foot on campus more often and having stores in Chicago. As a result, they are successfully meeting their unique hiring needs while giving students with in-demand skills a reason to stay in Illinois rather than go to the coast.

“In the past, we weren’t focused. We used to tell students that we were a great employer,” says Cline. “We were in a recruitment event, but it was unintentional.”

A long-standing presence alongside other big companies at the U of I Research Park, Cat sponsors events such as hackathons, invites staff to campus for tech talks, and goes beyond recruiting events. I strengthened my recruiting efforts by meeting with students.

Three years ago, Redzic launched an internship campaign for computer science programs at U of I’s Urbana and Chicago campuses, the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin, the University of Minnesota, Northwestern University, and Purdue University.

Since 2019, Cat Digital has hired 132 interns and 64 new graduates as permanent employees. Three-quarters of her interns come from her seven targeted Midwest schools. Full-time employment from these schools has more than tripled for him.

“There are a lot of big companies in the CS space that aren’t as well known,” says Sally Luzader, who manages corporate relations for Purdue’s computer science division, where Cat and Deere recently partnered. “Taking companies like Cat and John Deere, 10 years ago, you didn’t need that much expertise, or you outsource a lot of the IT function and bring it in-house.”

Cat and Deere started making calls on campus, just as tech giants such as Google and Microsoft began relying more on virtual hiring during the pandemic, she adds. As tech giants cut headcount or slow hiring, manufacturing companies have an opportunity to acquire more talent.

“Traditional recruiting strategies, such as attending career fairs and participating in hackathons, are great at maintaining a brand in front of a broad CS audience, but companies are focusing more on their recruiting arsenal. We also noticed that we were adding,” says Cynthia Coleman. U of I’s Computer She is the Director of External Relations for the Science Division.

Being on campus makes a difference, says Bhagchandani. “If it hadn’t been for the opportunity to meet the recruiter in person, he might not have been as enthusiastic about joining Caterpillar.”

It is equally important that companies have stores in places where students want to live. Cat Digital was founded in Chicago in 2016. Moline-based Deere recently opened a technology office in Fulton Market, up the street from Google, and plans to employ 150 engineers by the end of the year.

Deere’s Vice President of Information Technology, Siva Ganesh, said: “We weren’t able to land some of that talent in the Quad City.”

Like Cat, Deere is based in one of the company’s innovation centers, the U of I Research Park.

The companies also take advantage of U of I’s City Scholars Program, which gives Champaign-Urbana students the opportunity to work in Chicago for a semester. Since starting five years ago, over 300 students have done internships at his 50 companies.

“The choices here in Chicago are better than Urbana, Des Moines, or Moline,” says Arnav Shah, a junior computer science major working on virtual reality applications at Deere. “I make a lot of connections here.”

However, it is not clear whether the program will reverse the trend of top technologists heading to the coast.A recent U of I survey of computer science graduates from Urbana-Champaign found that 38% of Staying in the state, 28% found jobs in California and 22% found jobs in Washington.

Bhagchandani, who graduated with a degree in computer engineering in June and has many associates in Chicago as well as Boston, New York, Seattle and San Francisco, says there’s reason to believe that could change. “What COVID has changed dramatically: It wasn’t about where the work was. It was about the kind of work you were doing.”

