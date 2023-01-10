Drexel just launched an Innovation Fund for university startups.





Drexel University will provide unique support by announcing a new innovation fund to support early-stage startups affiliated with University City institutions.

Shintaro Kaido, Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Innovation at Drexel Applied Innovation, said the fund will benefit from contributions from the school’s ecosystem, including current students, recent graduates, graduate students, and students using Drexel research. said it is a way for universities to invest in upcoming innovators. .

“University is trying to act as a friend and a family [round]almost,” he told Technical.ly.

Each year, the fund selects four startups, each receiving $150,000. The fund is currently accepting applications and will be twice a year. The first investments are selected in late spring or early summer.

Drexel is investing in the program, but is looking for more backers with the goal of raising $5 million in funding, according to a press release.

Kaido said the fund had been in the works for most of 2022 until it was announced earlier this month. He hopes the fund will act as a “vote of confidence” from the university to attract students and professors who want to support entrepreneurial endeavors and research.

“This is about getting everyone on the Drexel campus to think about innovation and entrepreneurship as a way to impact the world we live in,” he said. ”

When considering applicants, Kaido said they will look at commitment, preparation, and the impact this startup will have on society. It plays an important role in the selection process. ”

The selection process also includes courses within Drexel’s Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship. The course helps students complete due diligence on the startups they apply for. Starting in March, the course will allow students to work with specific company founders to gather the information they need to determine their promises and potential pitfalls.

“Essentially, they will be doing due diligence activities during class, much like what a junior venture capital analyst would do,” says Kaido. “At the end of the class, they will make a presentation to the Investment Advisory Board.”

This committee will take the student’s findings into account before deciding who receives funding. Kaido said the course is an opportunity for students to work behind the scenes of early stage investing.

“Working with founders in real time and understanding what they are going to do is a really experiential and immersive course,” he said. “We then make presentations to professional investors and industry experts based on our findings.”

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute. -30-

