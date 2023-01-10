Dramatic changes in US tech policy in 2022 will change the way we innovate





For now, says David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy at the University of California, San Diego. It’s like industrial policy a la carte, he says. It is based on what is politically possible, softening interests ranging from workers to industry to climate change activists. Now we need to turn it into the most effective industrial policy possible, says Victor.

One of the challenges is dealing with potentially conflicting priorities. For example, the climate bill on generous tax incentives for electric vehicles has some provisions. EVs must be assembled in North America. Additionally, battery components must be manufactured or assembled in North America, and critical metals used in batteries must be mined by the United States or its free trade partners. While that may boost domestic manufacturing in the long term, create jobs and build a more reliable supply chain, it could also create bottlenecks for EV production. Reduction efforts may be delayed.

As countries invest more in technology, various other trade-offs and choices are looming. To help make better choices, Erica Fuchs, professor of engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, and her collaborators, funded by the NSF, are using advanced data analytics and interdisciplinary research from the university’s team. We have launched a pilot project using our expertise. Provides researchers with information to policy makers on technology decisions.

Called the National Network for Critical Technology Assessment, it aims to provide useful information on various options for meeting various geopolitical and economic goals. For example, given the U.S. dependence on China for lithium and the Democratic Republic of Congo for cobalt, given these supply chain risks, the What is the potential value of innovation (cobalt), and alternative extraction techniques? Likewise, there are questions about which parts of domestic battery manufacturing are most important to creating jobs in the United States.

Much analysis has already been directed at drafting the bill, Fuchs said, but more questions will arise as the government seeks to use the allocated funds to maximize legislative goals. She hopes the project will ultimately connect to a larger network of experts in academia, industry, and government, and provide tools to identify and quantify the opportunities emerging from U.S. innovation policy. I’m in.

The new narrative that governments can foster innovation and harness it to boost economic prosperity is still a work in progress. It is not yet clear how the various provisions of the various laws will play out. Perhaps most concerning, the massive increase in R&D funding in CHIPS and the Science Act is nothing more than an endorsement recommendation that Congress needs to budget anew each year. If the political mood changes, the funds can run out quickly.

But perhaps the biggest unknown is how federal funding will affect local economies and the well-being of the millions of Americans who have suffered for decades from lost manufacturing and diminished job opportunities. Economists have long argued that technological progress is the engine of economic growth. But over the past few decades, the prosperity that such advances have brought has largely been limited to a few high-tech industries, mostly benefiting relatively small elites. Can the public once again be convinced that innovation can lead to widespread prosperity?

One concern is that while recent legislation strongly supports semiconductor manufacturing and various clean technologies, the bill does little to create good jobs where they are most needed. says Harvards Rodrik. In terms of cost effectiveness, investing in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors is one of the least effective ways to create good jobs, he says. According to him, there is a kind of nostalgia for manufacturing and a belief that rebuilding this sector will revive the middle class. But that’s an illusion, he says, because today’s advanced manufacturing industries are highly automated and facilities tend to employ relatively few workers.

