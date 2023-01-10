Google Brings New Features to Older Android Versions





Google is adding new features to phones that haven’t updated their OS in years. By releasing something called the Extension Software Developer Kit, the developer will allow him to use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12. Become. In a blog post announcing the change, the company says the feature allows for expansion. Specific platform feature support for existing Android versions.

While it’s certainly nice to have more access to the photo picker, which was previously limited to Android 13, Google seems to have bigger plans for the extension SDK. The update also sets the groundwork for expanded testing of privacy sandboxes on Android, according to Google spokesperson Scott Westover. Privacy Sandbox is a replacement for Google’s current ad-tracking system underway, and the company plans to roll out a beta version of the system on his Android 13.

So far, Google has not talked about backporting the privacy sandbox to older versions of the OS. Instead, the Extension SDK appears to help the company update Privacy Sandbox on new versions of Android without rolling out a major update for his OS. This blog uses this test as an example of how being able to introduce new features outside of major updates allows for faster innovation.

The mechanics of this are complex, and the blog post announcing this news is primarily aimed at developers working with the system. TL;DR, Google has laid the groundwork for years to allow updates to the core components of Android through the Play Store. We are now leveraging that system to change the APIs used by developers to provide new ways to see the system’s capabilities. In the photopicker example, the developer checks the code to see if the user’s Android 11 smartphone’s API has been updated enough, and if so the new photo-her picker can be used. increase.

This is Google’s latest effort to make new features available to users even if the company that made the phone hasn’t released a software update. (As someone who just bought a phone that’s likely to stay on Android 11, I deeply appreciate it.) With Android 10, the company introduced his Project Mainline. play store. Mainline itself followed Android 8s Project Treble. This is to make it easier for phone makers to push updates, according to XDA Developers.

We have actually seen this work come to fruition. Parts of the Android system for controlling things like media playback, Wi-Fi, permissions, and even the Android runtime itself have been modularized to give Google more control over how they update. The company also announced that new features such as the Digital State ID Card (which can theoretically be used on devices running Android 8) will be made available through Google Play Services, which gets updates through the Play Store rather than through point releases to Android itself. are expanding.

There are almost certainly limitations when it comes to this latest effort. For one thing, Google didn’t modularize everything with Android 10. New modules were added with each OS update, Android 12 modularized ART and scheduling, while Android 13 turned Bluetooth, AppSearch, UWB, etc. into components. If you’re using Android 11, it won’t be easy for Google to add these system features to your phone. This is because these systems are built into the OS rather than parts that can be updated via the Play Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/9/23543657/google-android-new-features-old-os-extension-sdk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos