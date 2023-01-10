Startups thrive on contracts via Defense Innovation Office (1)





The Pentagon’s innovation arm, which rolls out new technologies quickly, has developed a satellite that is already in use in Ukraine, according to its fiscal 2022 roundup.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched in 2015, the Defense Innovation Unit is a defense innovation unit focused on moving commercial sector prototypes into production in national security areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, and space. It’s the office of the ministry.

Among the companies that DIU would like to work with are start-ups and SMEs that are developing cutting-edge technologies. These companies tend to require shorter arbitration and payment timelines than used in traditional procurements to make working with governments financially viable.

If I had a drusher, I would make this process the process of buying all technology. Brian Drake, Federal Chief Technology Officer for Accrete.AI, said that as a participant and government evaluator he has seen both sides of the DIU process, so it is time to take part in these very large competitions. was not even wasted. Drake previously served as Director of Artificial Intelligence for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

DIU delivered 17 new products to the Department of Defense in fiscal 2022. This is double what he is in 2021. With this success, the migration rate across the organization has reached 47% since FY2016. During that period, DIU won him $1 billion in a prototype contract.

In the second half of fiscal year 2022, the Department of Defense gave significant attention to defense and national security concerns arising from the war in Ukraine.

A commercial remote sensing company that has signed a prototyping contract with DIU to complement an existing U.S. intelligence satellite constellation provides images of the war’s impact on Russian military activity and regional agriculture. For example, Planet Labs provides satellite data to support humanitarian missions in Ukraine, including evacuation tracking, demining operations, damage assessments, and human rights violations.

The war continues after dark, says Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space, a commercial company that provides synthetic aperture radar technology for high-definition mapping in all conditions. Capella’s surveillance capabilities are invaluable to everyone involved, allowing them to be truly conscious and capable of continuous imaging.

A full report on the DIU for the previous fiscal year is expected later this month.

Results driven contract

DIU was created to solve the death valley conundrum that private sector partners languish between federal research and development and the funding stage of full production contracts.

DIU’s Director of Acquisitions, Cherissa Tamayori, said the DIU is increasingly focused on transferring technology to established defense programs. The office is looking for projects with the potential to scale and have the greatest impact across the Department of Defense.

The office takes out calls for the problems the Department of Defense is trying to solve with emerging technologies in the commercial sector. A panel of experts selects winners to work on prototypes of their technologies and systems. Companies are rewarded for achieving coordinated milestones. This differs from typical federal contractual obligations that are paid after the work is deemed complete. DIU’s budgeting flexibility makes this process more attractive to startups and small businesses.

The results-driven DIU process follows the prototyping methodology of the commercial sector. Companies raise money only when they reach development milestones. This means less risk and potentially less government funding, Drake said. In contrast, regular DoD contracts, such as large weapons systems, use a test and evaluation cycle that evaluates the contractor’s performance against government-defined goals.

Another attraction for businesses is that the DIU contracting process is more collaborative.

Jennifer Roy is Senior Director of Federal Business Development at Quantifind and worked with DIU to develop the company’s financial risk analysis tool. She said DIU’s position as a facilitator between the company and potential government end-users kept the conversation going throughout the innovation process. she said.

The prototype contract with DIU lasted four months, after which DIU instructed the government on how to contact us, Roy said. DIU will be more accessible if she can prove herself through her prototype, she added.

All of this, as a government outsider, doesn’t have the luxury of calling a federal contracting officer and saying no, no, no, trust us. You can talk to us, Roy said. I think having that kind of internal shepherd is one of the most important factors he has.

The typical contracting process isn’t about how we could solve this problem differently, Drake said. This is what I think I am doing.

