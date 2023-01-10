MIT Technology Review publishes list of 10 breakthrough technologies for 2023





Annual list of transformative, world-changing science

Readers are invited to vote for the 11th round and will be able to meet the editors on LinkedIn Live from 2:00pm to 2:30pm

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MIT Technology Review has announced the 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2023. The 22nd annual list recognizes significant technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, space science, telemedicine, and more. The editorial package for his January/February Innovation issue of MIT Technology Review includes a poll to vote for the 11th breakthrough. Editors will be hosting a conversation on LinkedIn Live today from 2:00pm to 2:30pm ET.

For more information on MIT Technology Review’s 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023, visit www.technologyreview.com.

MIT Technology Review Editor-in-Chief Mat Honan said: Inclusion isn’t so much an endorsement as it is a statement about the potential impact of technology. am.

In the package’s intro essay, “Dramatic changes in U.S. tech policy in 2022 will change the way we innovate,” says David Rotman, editor of MIT Technology Review, who wrote hundreds of billions of dollars in industry and R&D. It takes a deep dive into how the laws that invest dollars affect. Reset our thinking about the role of government in the economy.

Here are the 10 breakthrough technologies for 2023:

CRISPR for high cholesterol: New forms of gene-editing tools may enable treatments for common diseases. WHO: Verve Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Prime Medicine, Broad Institute. Age: 10-15 years. (“Gene editing may be on the way for everyone,” feature article by MIT Technology Review Senior Biomedical Reporter Jessica Hamzero, posting online Jan. 19.)

AI to create images: AI models that generate stunning images from simple phrases are evolving into powerful creative and commercial tools. WHO: OpenAI, Stability AI, Midjourney, Google. When: Now. (Special Feature, “Generative AI Is Changing Everything. But What’s Left When The Hype Dies?”, MIT Technology Review, by Will Douglas Haven, Senior Editor of AI, Now Online .)

Chip design that changes everything: Computer chip designs are expensive and difficult to license. That’s all changing thanks to a popular open standard known as RISC-V. WHO: RISC-V International, Intel, SiFive, SemiFive, China RISC-V Industry Alliance. When: Now. (A special article by freelance science journalist Sophia Chen, “These Simple Design Rules Could Upend the Chip Industry,” was posted online Jan. 25.)

Mass-market military drones: Turkish-made aircraft like the TB2 have greatly expanded the role of drones in warfare. WHO: Baykar Technologies, Shahed Aviation Industries. When: Now. (Special article, “Mass Market Military Drones Changed the Way War Is Written,” freelance military technology journalist Kelsey D. Atherton posts online on his Jan. 30.)

Telemedicine abortion drugs: Medical abortion is becoming increasingly common, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has brought a new sense of urgency. WHO: Choix, Hey Jane, Aid Access, Just the Pill, Abortion on Demand, Planned Parenthood, Plan C. When: Now.

Organs on demand: Genetically engineered organs could eliminate waiting lists for transplants. WHO: eGenesis, Makana Therapeutics, United Therapeutics. Age: 10-15 years. (Feature, “Entrepreneurs Dreaming of Unlimited Organ Factories,” Antonio Regalado, Senior Editor-in-Chief Biomedical Review, MIT Technology Review, published online Jan. 11)

The inevitable EV: Electric vehicles have been available for decades. Now they’re finally mainstream. WHO: BYD, Hyundai, Tesla, Volkswagen. When: Now.

James Webb Space Telescope: A precision engineering marvel that could revolutionize how we see the early universe. WHO: NASA, European Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, Space Telescope Science Institute. When: Now. (Feature “How the James Webb Space Telescope Broke the Universe” by freelance space journalist Jonathan O’Callaghan, posted online Jan. 21.)

Ancient DNA Analysis: A new method that makes damaged DNA readable by commercial sequencers has revealed surprising things about our deep past. WHO: Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Harvard David Reich Institute. When: Now.

Battery recycling: New methods of recovering vital metals in batteries could make electric vehicles more affordable. WHO: CATL, Umicore, Redwood Materials, Li-Cycle, Cirba. When: Now. (Special feature, “How Old Batteries Will Help Power Tomorrow’s EVs,” MIT Technology Review climate reporter Casey Crownhart posts online on his January 17th.)

story continues

Amy Nordrum, executive editor of MIT Technology Review, said: We explored topics ranging from healthcare to energy to digital technology, and leveraged our staff’s deep expertise to identify emerging technologies that are poised to make a significant impact. Something that is poised to truly breakthrough, go mainstream, and have a real impact on the world. ”

For more information on 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023, visit the MIT Technology Review website at technologyreview.com and sign up for the download newsletter here. Sign up here to watch his LinkedIn Live with Honan and Nordrum on January 9th from 2pm-2:30pm ET.

Nordrum’s article “What didn’t make the list of 10 breakthrough technologies for 2023,” which covers five of the more than 50 nominations that the editors didn’t pick, went online January 13. Posted. From 2023 to his March 1st. Options include quantum-enabled cryptography, super apps, hydrogen planes, and exascale computing.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company that provides insights, analysis and interviews about the latest technologies and their commercial, social and political impact. I’m explaining. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationships with the world’s leading technology institutions, its editors’ deep technical knowledge, ability to see technology in its broadest context, and unparalleled access to leading innovators and researchers. increase. MIT Technology Review’s mission is to bring about more informed and conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and credible journalism. For more information, visit the TechnologyReview.com website. apply. listen. join. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact: Jennifer A. Maguire, [email protected] Stefani, [email protected]

Sision

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-technology-review-releases-list-of-10-breakthrough-technologies-2023-301715131.html

Source MIT Technology Review

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/mit-technology-review-releases-list-130000379.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos