New tech startup developing smart contact lenses for glaucoma diagnosis and management





BVS Sight Inc. was formed through a partnership between Boomerang Ventures and the Purdue Research Foundation.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and their patients benefit from a new high-tech tool for early-stage detection of glaucoma, thanks to a startup that commercializes smart contact lenses developed at Purdue University. will receive

BVS Sight Inc. is the first company to be formed through a partnership between Boomerang Ventures Studio, Purdue Foundry and Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization. The partnership will develop healthcare start-ups affiliated with Purdue University and healthcare-related intellectual property not yet in the market.

Chi Hwan Lee, Leslie A. Geddes Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, led a research team that developed a novel ocular technology for continuous monitoring of intraocular pressure (IOP) in the human eye. led. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, IOP is the only known modifiable risk factor for glaucoma, which can take away a person’s sight without any early signs or pain, and worldwide he is estimated at 80 million. more people are affected. Studies suggest that IOP variability is associated with retinal structural damage in glaucoma patients, and that patients with greater IOP variability may be at higher risk for glaucoma progression.

Having worked on the technology for six years, Lee specializes in sticktronics. His lab develops wearable biomedical devices that can discreetly monitor chronic diseases and health conditions continuously. Lee is the co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of BVS Sight. He holds co-appointments in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University and special appointments in the Department of Materials Engineering and the Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the Purdue College of Health and Human Sciences.

Some of today’s wearable tonometers (devices that measure intraocular pressure) contain integrated circuit chips that make the lenses thicker and stiffer than typical commercially available soft contact lenses, and many If so, it is causing discomfort to the patient. Lee’s version is different.

“To address this unmet need, we developed a unique line of soft contact lenses built on top of various commercial brands to enable 24/7 eye pressure monitoring, even while you sleep at home. We have developed a class of smart soft contact lenses,” said Lee.

“Our smart soft contact lenses retain the original characteristics of lenses such as lens power, biocompatibility, softness, clarity, wettability, oxygen permeability and overnight wearability. Having these functions at the same time is very important for the application of smart soft contact lenses in glaucoma treatment, but current wearable tonometers lack these functions.”

Dr. Eric Beier, partner and chief medical officer at Boomerang, says Lee and his smart contact lens innovation caught the attention of him and his colleagues for several reasons.

“Interviews with optometrists and ophthalmologists have shown that Lee’s technology has the potential to become a new standard of care for the diagnosis and management of patients with glaucoma,” said Beier. “Founder fit is also a key factor in determining which technologies Boomerang will commercialize. The studio decided that his model was very suitable.

“We also liked that Lee was so far-sighted in developing the technology by developing a methodology for scaling up the manufacturing of smart contact lenses.”

Beier will serve on BVS Sight’s board of directors and will continue to support the company through his chief medical officer and management positions at Boomerang Studio.

Beier said several milestones need to be achieved for BVS Sight to bring smart contact lens technology to market.

“We need to optimize the integrated systems used by patients and clinicians: smart contact lenses, power supplies, eyeglasses, sleep masks and software,” says Beier. “Medical technology development is highly complex and the company has to contend with multiple challenges including clinical studies, regulatory approvals, reimbursement and funding, all of which Boomerang brings the resources and expertise to It is an area that will help our portfolio companies successfully navigate these complexities in a timely manner.”

Beier said that since Purdue and Boomerang’s relationship began in 2021, Boomerang has reviewed several Purdue technologies.

“We look for technologies that meet our internal selection criteria, address important macrotrends seen in healthcare, and deliver clear benefits to patients and clinicians,” said Beier. He’s also looking for an academic co-founder to work with us and help us leverage our business-building expertise and assets. ”

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked the 10th most innovative university in the United States by US News & World Report for the past five years, Purdue University offers world-changing research and otherworldly discoveries. Committed to hands-on and online real-world learning, Purdue brings innovative education to everyone. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue University has frozen tuition and most fees at her 2012-13 level, allowing more students than ever to graduate debt-free. https://stories.purdue.edu.

About the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization

The Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization runs one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs of any major research university in the United States.The services provided by this office support Purdue University’s economic development initiatives. , Purdue University’s intellectual property that benefits the University’s academic activities through its commercialization, licensing and protection. Fiscal 2021 reported 159 deals closed, 236 technology signatures, 394 disclosures received and 187 US patents issued. This office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation. The Purdue Research Foundation has received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award from the Association of Public and Land-Funded Universities. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue #3 nationally for startup creation and top 20 for patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation established to advance the mission of Purdue University. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

About the boomerang

Boomerang Ventures’ mission is to transform lives by bringing great connected healthcare ideas to life. We do that by building our business around our co-founders’ ideas and technology through our integrated venture studio and venture funding platform. and patient.

Writer: Steve Martin, [email protected]

Source: Chi Hwan Lee, [email protected]

Dr. Eric Beyer, [email protected]

