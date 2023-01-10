Health Tech Innovation Event Disrupt the Bay Returns to Tampa





The health tech innovation conference Disrupt the Bay turns 4 on February 4th.

Disrupt the Bay, hosted by the nonprofit Save the Kids Foundation, aims to inspire leading healthcare industry speakers, Tampa Tank pitch contest, VIP celebration and a new generation of philanthropists on February 18 A community event will be held.

Event founder Stan Liberatore said the event will accelerate the pace of innovation in health tech, mental health tech, medtech and biotech, break down industry silos, and bring together startups with disruptive ideas. It says it aims to connect founders and investors.

“We have great speakers from some of the largest healthcare systems in the country, and the investor and VC (venture capital) population is very strong,” says Liberatore.

The keynote speaker for the February 4th event at the Tampa Marriott Water Street is NOSTALAB Founder, Google Health Advisory Board Member, World Health Organization Digital Health Roster of Experts, John Nosta, digital health influencer. Other speakers and moderators include Alan Weiss, Chief Medical Officer, BayCare Health System. Jennifer Greenman, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the American Centers for Cancer Treatment. Scott J. Arnold, CIO, Tampa General Hospital executive his vice his president. Dave Summitt, Vice President of Cybersecurity, Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. Edmondo J. Robinson, senior vice president and chief digital innovation officer at Moffitt Cancer Center, said:

February 4’s schedule includes the Disrupt the Seats event, Tampa Tank. This is a Shark Tank-style pitch competition where 5-7 startup founders, selected from over 200 applicants, pitch to serial entrepreneurs and former Shark Tank stars. Kevin Harrington and other investors.

Fintech entrepreneur Gary Cardon’s Tierra Verde home will host a Disrupt the Stage event, VIP party and concert that evening. Tampa Bay Ventures is a strong sponsor of the event.

On February 18th, Disrupt the Streets is a free public charity event taking place at Amalie Arena’s Thunder Alley. Proceeds from the Disrupt the Bay event will benefit the Beat Childhood Cancer Foundation, Feeding Tampa Bay, Children’s Cancer Center, Hope4ATRT, and For Henry. The foundation funds medical research to improve the treatment of children with alternating childhood hemiplegia (AHC), a rare neurological disorder. .

“We support childhood cancer research, food insecurity, and mental health,” says Liberatore.

For more information or to purchase tickets, see Disrupt the Bay. 83 Degrees Media is a media partner of Disrupt the Bay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.83degreesmedia.com/innovationnews/Disrupt-the-Bay-returns-to-Tampa-to-disrupt-health-tech-industry-011023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos