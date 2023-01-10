



on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 05:10 |

Google requires Vendor Tax PIN before 16% VAT introduction

Earnings: The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enlisted internet search giant Google to help enforce online taxes by helping traders comply with the February 1, 2023 deadline notice.

Before Google introduced the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT), it required sellers of goods and services to provide a KRA PIN number.

We require vendors to add a PIN to your Google Payments profile as part of the process of using the utility.

Update your Google Payments profile with a Kenyan PIN number. After your PIN number has been updated, you should be able to see your PIN number on your Google bill shortly. It is recommended that

Kenya’s new tax law requires Google to charge a 16% tax on all taxable goods and services from February 1, 2023, Google said in a statement.

It states that failing to update your profile will cause problems with the invoice validity process. Invoice Validity Failure to provide a PIN number by February 1, 2023 will result in invoice validity issues and may affect the recovery of VAT charges.

This declaration comes before the Kenyan platform imposes a 16% VAT on all taxable goods and services.

The tech company has declared that it will start collecting taxes and increasing the prices of goods and services on behalf of the government from February 1, 2023.

This follows the introduction of the VAT (Digital Marketplace Supply) (Amendment) Regulation 2022.

