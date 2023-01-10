Polestar 2 can now be controlled from your Google Assistant device





Polestar 2 can now access voice control from Google Assistant-equipped devices such as Nest Hub, Nest Audio and more.

Alongside the news that the upcoming Polestar 3 will be the first vehicle to launch HD Google Maps, the Swedish EV maker said in a blog post that existing Polestar 2 owners in the US will be able to access in-vehicle status information and certain controls. I have confirmed that I am able to access it. Use Google Assistant hardware in your home and on your devices.

With the introduction of Remote Actions, Polestar 2 owners can now control their vehicles remotely using any compatible Google Assistant-enabled device. This allows you to check the status of your vehicle and control certain functions such as starting air conditioning preconditioning, checking battery status and unlocking the doors. Initially available to US users, the feature will be rolled out to more markets in the future.

This has been hinted at before, but it takes a little more time to materialize. Android Automotive is the heart of Polestar 2, enabling voice control in the car, including adjusting heating settings and the ability to make, receive and make calls among a full list of car-specific features. increase.

This deeper integration is useful, but somewhat limited. You can also use the “Hey Google” command to check your car’s battery status, initiate climate preconditioning, and unlock your car remotely. Depending on the Polestar 2 configuration, other features are also mentioned but not fully detailed.

It’s not entirely clear how the pairing process works, but your Polestar 2 is directly linked to your Google account during the setup process. This allows access to data and other assistant functions when using the vehicle.

However, security-conscious owners might worry that someone in the home could unlock and gain access to your vehicle without your prior consent. Enabling the Voice Match feature on your account may mitigate this potential risk. Also note that this impressive EV cannot be operated without a physical or pre-registered digital key.

All of this added Google Assistant functionality will come to Polestar 2 vehicles in the US first, with plans to expand to more regions in the coming months.

