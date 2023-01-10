UTSA will host the grand opening of San Pedro I, a hub for high-tech education and research. UTSA Today | UTSA





The UTSA School of Data Science is the only Hispanic service institution data science school in the United States. This distinction allows the university to help diversify the current generation of data science professionals in the country, a group that will shape the emerging data science industry in the coming decades. According to Forbes and other surveys, less than 10% of her data science professionals are of color, and 3% are women of color. At UTSA, 56% of all master’s students are women and 64% are people of color.

UTSA’s Kimberly Andrews Espy said: She is the Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Through collaboration with local industry partners, students gain valuable learning experiences and develop skills that take them from the classroom to their careers. It provides San Antonio people with a dream of an unparalleled opportunity not found anywhere else in the country.”

Led by founder David Mongeau, the new school will provide data-intensive academic and research programs to a diverse generation of data scientists who can make the world fairer, informed and safer. to inspire and prepare Initially, it offers five best-in-class master’s degree programs: Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science (Data Intensive), Data Analytics, Statistics and Data Science, and Applied Statistics. The school also hosts several bootcamps, certificates, seminars and workshops to help emerging and advanced professionals expand their technical skills and grow their careers.

Located in downtown San Pedro I, UTSA will be able to meet San Antonio’s urgent workforce needs by connecting UTSA students to hands-on learning opportunities. These hands-on learning experiences enable graduates to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings, giving them a competitive edge in the job market. At the same time, pairing a student with a local employer gives recruiters a first look at the talent her UTSA is producing.

“San Pedro I is a powerful demonstration of the incredible partnership that exists between UTSA, the City of San Antonio, and Bexar County,” said Veronica Salazar, senior vice president of operations and chief financial officer for UTSA. I’m here. “This state-of-the-art facility will advance educational and career opportunities for UTSA students and serve as a catalyst for transforming the core of downtown San Antonio’s technology corridor with new partnerships and perspectives.”

Texas’ largest hub for government, university, and industry partners in national security, the National Security Collaboration Center is dedicated to forensics, visualization, cybersecurity, data analytics, post-quantum cryptography, attack and threat modeling and mitigation, mechanical Learning and artificial intelligence, software, hardware and platform integrity. Other areas of collaboration include training and exercise evaluation, workforce development, and educational opportunities for students and the broader military community. US Air Force Brigadier General (Ret.) Guy M. Walsh serves as the Center’s Executive Director.

Several prominent industry leaders join NSCC’s collaborative ecosystem of 89 partners, including Peraton, CACI, CNF Technologies, CPS Energy, Dell Technologies, Leidos, Microsoft Federal and MITER Corp. U.S. Cyber ​​Command, Air Education and Training Command, and Air Combat Command’s 16th Air Force (combining the 24th and 25th Air Forces, respectively, dedicated to cyber warfare and military intelligence). To further strengthen the ecosystem, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratory already have NSCC partnership agreements with UTSA. is signed.

“The opening of this new facility is the next significant step for UTSA to emerge as a global leader in teaching and research in areas critical to maintaining global economic and technological leadership in Texas and our country. The University of Texas System: “This successful collaboration between higher education, government and industry is essential to meeting the state’s growing workforce demands, especially in areas such as cybersecurity and IT.”

San Pedro I is funded by the $70 million Perpetual University Fund approved by the University of Texas System Board of Trustees, a $15 million donation from longtime UTSA philanthropist Graham Weston, and $5 million in funding from the University Endowment. received.

“UTSA’s commitment to bringing thousands of new roadrunners into the heart of downtown San Antonio is something that our entire community celebrates,” Weston said. “The promise and potential of the School of Data Science is to empower our city’s best and brightest young men and women to grow into the most competitive jobs in the fields that will shape the future of our economy, and to empower them around technology.” It’s about growing into a great company that’s fighting a global battle, and talented people will know that the road to victory is through San Antonio, Texas.”

Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien is currently Co-Staff Director for Command, Control, Communications, and Computer/Cyber ​​(J6) at the Department of Defense in Washington, DC.

“Through San Pedro I, UTSA has created unprecedented opportunities to bring together industry, academia and government stakes to adopt new technologies and develop the workforce of the future,” said former 25th Air Force Commander. O’Brien said, “I look forward to their continued collaboration and congratulate them in this new era of learning.”

San Pedro I is the first of two downtown facilities anchoring UTSA in San Antonio’s thriving high-tech corridor. The university is also investing $161.2 million into the planning stages of its new $161.2 million Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Careers (IEC) building, known as San Pedro II on the other side of the creek. I have. Together, the two buildings will expand the footprint UTSA needs to enhance its commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and career-related learning.

