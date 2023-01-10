Instagram’s Home Screen Will Change in February: Here’s How





Photo-sharing app Instagram, owned by Meta, will change the app’s navigation starting next month. The company has announced that it will be removing the shopping tab from his main bar starting in February of this year. The button to create a new post has moved down and the reel tab has moved to the right.

Instagram says the change will make it easier for users to connect with friends and share interests on the app.

The company said in a blog post that it would announce the upcoming changes.At the bottom of the app, the nav bar has shortcuts to create content in the middle, with reels on the right. ”

Instagram says the Shop tab will be removed from the screen, but functionality will remain part of the app.As part of this change, the Instagram Shop tab will be removed. You can continue to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that deliver the most value to people and businesses through feeds, stories, reels, ads, and more. “

A previous report by The Information suggested that Instagram was looking to cut shopping functionality from its app. Instead, it will focus on its advertising business. The move could be part of the company’s efforts to encourage advertising by removing the shopping tab from the main screen.

Instagram recently announced a hacked hub to help accounts experiencing access issues. According to Instagram, Hacking is nothing but a new comprehensive destination you can trust to report and resolve account access issues.

“To support accounts experiencing access issues or that may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked to report and resolve account access issues. It’s a new all-inclusive destination you can trust for,” read a message on Instagram’s announcement blog.

