Sony announces new adaptive PlayStation controller





Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 controller codenamed Project Leonardo. It’s designed to improve gaming accessibility with an ‘out-of-the-box’ controller kit that can be configured in multiple ways and support a variety of third-party accessories.

“Players can customize Project Leonardo to suit their needs, so there is no ‘right’ form factor,” Sony Interactive Entertainment designer So Morimoto said in a blog post about the controller.

“We want them to be able to create their own configurations.”

This is a hardware move in line with the company embracing accessibility in games from a software perspective. His release God of War: Ragnarok was hailed for its wide range of accessibility features.

Sony’s Project Leonardo is an “out of the box” adaptive controller kit that supports a variety of third-party accessories and offers multiple configurations.

Debuting at the tech expo CES, Project Leonardo is being developed to alleviate a range of issues faced by players with limited motor control — finger and thumb positioning, precise pressing of buttons and triggers, Being able to hold the controller for a long time. .

According to Sony, Project Leonardo comes with a variety of interchangeable components, including different caps for the analog sticks and buttons of different shapes and sizes.

By offering a plug-and-play kit, players will be able to design their layouts to suit their specific physical needs.

Project Leonardo “gives you the flexibility to find out how you want to play and what works best for you at that stage in your life,” says the gaming nonprofit AbleGamers peer on accessibility. Andy Wu, Senior Director of Counseling, said: Sony video.

You can change the distance between various buttons and control sticks and program the buttons for any supported game function. This includes assigning multiple functions to one button (this button is currently ‘X’ and ‘O’) or assigning a two button combo command (X+O) to one button. will be

The Project Leonardo controller is designed to work alone or in combination with a second Project Leonardo controller or the typical PlayStation controller DuelSense.

According to Sony, up to two Leonardo and one DuelSense can be operated as one controller, which not only gives you more layout options, but also helps friends and family control the game.

Four ports allow attachment of various other third-party accessories.

Sony

“My first impression is playability,” Ken Jones, an engineer who builds adaptive controllers for veterans through the nonprofit Warfighter Engaged, tells Freethink.

“This is an unconventional radial form factor compared to the XAC. [Xbox Adaptive Controller}, which was a simpler rectangle with all ports on one side. Not sure how that’s going to work ergonomically.”

Jones says he is reserving judgment and still evaluating the design approach, since he hasn’t seen much beyond the announcement.

However, “I can only assume Sony and its partners have done their homework with user feedback and prototype play testing,” he says. Those partners included accessibility in gaming experts and organizations like Stack Up, AbleGamers, and SpecialEffect.

Jones deems the announcement of Leonardo an all-around good thing, as it will allow PS5 players with disabilities to connect with their favorite games, which is “all that matters.”

