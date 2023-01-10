Valves Steam Sets Record With 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players





Steam hits 10 million concurrent users playing all video games over the weekend. We’ve kind of gotten used to these milestone stories over the years, but this 10 million people of him not just idling in browsers and storefronts but all playing games , seems worth a nod.

Steam broke through 10 million players on Saturday morning (EST), and at about the same time on Sunday another 10 million players logged in to do their thing. Steam (or at least its API, according to Steamdb.info) started tracking in-game concurrent users in 2017. The last major spike in service from this measurement occurred on March 30, 2020, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone’s indoors, and of course there’s 8.1 million people, and they’re all online playing something at the same time.

Player numbers on Steam plummeted as life returned to normal, but returned to 9.2 million concurrent in-game players by Valentine’s Day weekend 2022. The PC gaming marketplace and community recorded 32 million concurrent online users in Thursday’s game as well. It’s also a record.

As for what people were playing, first of all it looks like the usual dubious Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with around 1 million players definitely logged in each day at its peak. Massive multiplayer ensembles such as Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Apex Legends also contributed to the bottom line.

What does this mean? As expected, Steam’s user base continues to grow, likely aided by the handheld Steam Deck, which is approaching his one-year birthday from birth. Steam itself will celebrate its 20th anniversary this September. If that makes you feel old, well, know you’re not alone.

