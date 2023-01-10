Impact of new technologies on business opportunities





Danny Shader is the founder and CEO of PayNearMe.

We live in a culture that is rarely satisfied for long. Innovation drives customer expectations, which drives development, spawns new industries, and moves society forward. New and innovative technologies have contributed to the greatest improvements in life in the last 50 years.

Consumer expectations will inevitably continue to grow and change, triggering new cycles of innovation and driving the market into patterns known as virtuous cycles of innovation. The role of innovation is to enable businesses to meet consumer expectations. When they don’t, they die. Remember Blockbuster?

This article explores the virtuous cycle of innovation associated with the payments industry and how new technologies have raised consumer expectations and ushered in a new era of payments technology.

The Era of Payments 1.0

Consumer expectations changed when Amazon and eBay launched their services in 1995. Online shopping was convenient.

The problem is for merchants to create front-end customer flows that enable successful card-not-present payments, ensure payment security and compliance, and allow consumers to view their shopping carts and complete payments. , was to have to do all the heavy lifting.

Amazon is a technology company with lots of developers, so it could be successful. EBay acquired PayPal to maintain a solid foundation. But what about all the other companies looking to move online? Only the most sophisticated merchants had the technical know-how and resources to enter the online fray.

In the era of Payments 1.0, new payment technologies emerged that enabled merchants to process card-not-present payments online securely and economically. While we have successfully enabled thousands of retailers to participate in the e-commerce revolution, the companies behind these emerging technologies focused on enabling them to process online payments. The experience was overlooked. As a result, the experience was awkwardly disconnected from the online shopping experience, and consumers quickly asked for something better.

The Era of Payments 2.0

Merchants’ desire for a one-stop-shop for all the technology they need to go online has spawned the Payments 2.0 era. Payment technology companies have acquired a range of products they need to bring more business online in a variety of industries.

The problem was that millions of companies, from retailers, lenders and utilities to iGaming operators and media companies, had entered the online race. All of these had different requirements on how consumers transacted online. Optimize the payment experience across vertical markets.

For example, point-in-time commerce purchases are very different from regular bill payments. As a result of adapting our e-commerce technology to accommodate recurring recurring payments, our system lacked the industry-specific features required to best serve our customers.

Designing a seamless and personalized payment experience was also a challenge. Customer and payment data were stored in various legacy systems, often crammed together. The problem was then exacerbated as customers requested new payment types and up-to-date notifications via text, email and chat, and payment systems like Frankenstein ensured and maintained dynamics that still exist today. It was difficult.

The Era of Payments 3.0

We are now pushing the boundaries of the payment experience. Consumers expect payments to be as convenient and frictionless as his Amazon purchases or his Venmo friends, and they want businesses to know their habits and preferences. I would like to have one. Many expect to bridge the gap between physical and digital experiences, anticipate consumer needs, and deliver a personalized experience for every payment.

These changing expectations have spurred a new era. In Payments 3.0, fintech companies create highly personalized payment experiences that deliver value and eliminate friction while simplifying and speeding up every transaction.

This effort requires a dedicated payment platform that seamlessly integrates payments into the overall experience. Configurable technology must be flexible and adaptable to support unique customer needs in specific industries. These platforms also need to manage massive amounts of accurate real-time data quickly and securely with minimal effort on the part of merchants.

Fintech companies and their clients derive specific customer behavior patterns from the transactional data they collect. This data helps us anticipate customer needs for a more personalized payment experience.

The proliferation of mobile data plans with increased capacity and improved reliability has enabled businesses to take advantage of real-time data. It can be used to create highly personalized and contextually relevant customer experiences before and after each payment.

The era of Payments 3.0 is still in its infancy, but there are many opportunities for your business. Here are three ways to create a Payments 3.0 experience.

1. Embed payments throughout the customer experience.

To create great experiences, companies must first change the way they think about payment. Payments can no longer be viewed as a cost center where poor or frustrating experiences are no longer an issue. Rather, it can be viewed as a key component of the overall customer journey that must be optimized to improve customer satisfaction, transaction completion, and revenue.

2. Identify and eliminate friction points.

Businesses should conduct audits to identify and eliminate all locations where customers drop out of the transaction process or fail to complete payments. Determining these drop-off points is like finding gold. Eliminating them reduces customer service costs, increases revenue, and has an immediate impact on your income statement.

According to McKinsey & Company, effectively organizing and managing the customer experience increases customer satisfaction by 20%, increases sales by 15%, and reduces service delivery costs by 30%.

3. Give your customer experience team access to your payment data.

To create highly personalized, contextually relevant customer experiences, businesses need to leverage all the data at their disposal. For example, you can analyze payment completion rates by payment method, time of day, week, or year. This, coupled with the demographic data the customer already has, can be used to present the customer with the best payment method at the right time to increase their likelihood of getting paid.

The virtuous circle of innovation doesn’t stop with Payments 3.0, but a focus now on a more seamless customer experience can put your business in a better position no matter what happens next.

