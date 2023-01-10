BCGX enables technological innovation and realizes digital transformation BCGX enables technological innovation and realizes digital transformation





A new global survey of more than 2,100 executives by BCG finds that delivering results in times of uncertainty will become increasingly important, with the majority of companies planning to invest in digital transformation in 2023. is expected to increase. But too often, organizations focus on incremental improvements rather than revolutionary breakthroughs and fail to achieve digital transformation.

Minu Sirsalewala, Dataquest’s Special Projects Executive Editor, has asked Nipun Kalra, Managing Director and Partner of BCG, to make BCG X, BCG’s new technology building and design unit, India’s Perspective, and BCG X exclusive. talked about stuff Findings of the Mind the Tech Gap report, why most companies struggle with the end result of their digital transformation. Below is an edited excerpt from the interview.

What is the BCGX value proposition?

First, let’s take a step back and talk about consulting in general. For over a decade, consulting is no longer just advice. For years, consulting has sought to deliver solutions that actually make an impact, not just give advice. It’s not just that some practices have changed. What clients are left with after a consulting case is actually new technology that has transformed their way of working on a sustainable basis. I can not do it. You need to create a new business or transform the way you work. Technology must be left behind. What happened during this period was that BCG was somehow investing in building capabilities. As a leading consulting firm, we had an in-house grown analytical capability. I had something on the tech consulting side—academics—and what they call digital ventures, and I was building a whole new business. What we did with his BCG X is combine all these features into one big force. Together, BCG and BCG X not only advise, consult and solve problems, but actually get the job done seamlessly end-to-end. leave it for the client. In most cases, for example a strategy consulting firm, they make a recommendation and someone else needs to step in and carry it out. Often they are lost in translation. We can’t always figure out what the original intention of what should have been and how this turned out in the end. A gap is created. More often than not, the strategist ends up talking to an enterprise within the customer enterprise, and the implementation team speaks to her IT inside the customer enterprise, and there is already a gap here.

This is exactly what is reflected in the findings of the Mind the Tech Gap report. Because there are so many areas where something could actually fall between the cracks. Nearly 70% of his digital transformations are not successful at the end of the day, according to reports. The main reason is that people don’t often work closely together because of the lack of coordination between different departments and business units.

Digital transformation often doesn’t tend to have the level of impact originally envisioned. Organizations are not focused on one, two, or three big areas of focus. This is where BCG and BCGX, two go-to-market brands, are expected to fill this gap. This unit provides an end-to-end solution from resolution to implementation.

What kind of customer engagement do you foresee from an Indian perspective?

The Indian market is no exception when it comes to this big discovery we have. According to the study, Indian businesses are also considering investing more in digital spending in 2023 than they invested in 2022, despite the uncertainty around us. Organizations are actually still pretty enthusiastic when it comes to increasing their digital spending. There are different kinds of spending that you want to spend on core transformation. Usually they want to know if they can do something that can manipulate the core in a very different way. Some vendors and partners can come and help them. Not only that, but you may actually want to build functionality in-house rather than relying on outsiders. All three of these patterns are evident in what is happening in Indian organizations. These are long-term contracts in which clients are willing to invest heavily. So, not just consulting and guiding them in deciding what needs to be done, but doing it, grounding it, influencing it, and actually seeing them through. As such, there is a great deal of buoyancy when it comes to investing in digital capabilities, both in the physical assets provided and in-house resources without the investment. In terms of traction, the financial services sector, industrial products, healthcare, retail, and public services have seen strong activity. These are small, not incremental acts. These are great unlocks with basic functionality reimagined.

Differentiator?

Think of it this way — a strategy-only consulting firm and a technology consulting firm. In many cases, some boundaries are blurring, some techies are starting to consult, some strategy consulting firms are starting to build oversight of technology-type capabilities. What’s unique about BCG and BCG X is that we’ve provided the problem-solving capabilities we’ve always had as a strategic consulting firm, and the skills to do it in-house, without having to migrate between the two. So this gap is what his BCGX fills, preventing the organization from falling into the void. Our understanding is that large professional services oriented consulting firms do not actually have the technical ability to get the job done. Our focus is on end-to-end solutions.

Growth and India Market Strategy?

Globally, we have already reached about 10%, and we want to double that in the next two to three years. India’s contribution will be significant. At BCGX, he has over 3,000 professionals, a significant percentage of his 3,000 are in India, serving various markets around the world. India has considerable technological talent and we want to make the most of it.And the Indian domestic market is huge for us and we plan to double that number next year. am. Both our consulting and delivery teams are growing at a great pace, and with significant investment from our customers, we expect to grow by 60% over the next 1-2 years.

Tech trends for 2023?

Different contexts require the adoption of different types of technologies. And it makes a big difference depending on the maturity of the starting point of what you’re trying to address. Advanced Artificial Intelligence – There is no field where some data and advanced analytics cannot make a meaningful difference. There’s a very big pivot happening and a lot of investment going on. There is a very active conversation going on around blockchain in general, and we are currently looking to see if commercial and extended use cases are viable. IoT is another area that continues to grow.

What are the challenges in executing your digital transformation journey?

I am a strong believer in the fact that unless business and technology work in blocks, those transformations will never see the real impact they should see. When you break it down, one of the big things is that there are a lot of different smaller investments going on across the organization. Everyone wants to do something interesting with their space and want to make some investment in the digital agenda. Incremental improvements are being made, but a lot of money has been spent and the changes are not obvious. No visible big unlocks. So an organization that hasn’t activated 3-4 large-scale initiatives and is only focused on incremental initiatives isn’t having the impact it thought it would. The second part is about skills, which is actually a very important part. Do you have the people in your organization who can actually support this transformation? Bring in partners and vendors, give them a step-jump concept, and you’re done. it doesn’t work like that. As long as things don’t land, as long as things aren’t adopted, new things can be built. And it will only happen if the people within the organization also adopt it and make it part of their daily lives. It will only happen if you are actually committed to building this transformation. It’s a big unlock. Another challenge is viewing transformation as a short-term program for a specific period of time. It is an ongoing process and never stops. Unfortunately, organizations don’t fully realize that they need to be in mode all the time to get caught in the next big hack. Someone is always innovating and ahead of you. There is no room for stagnation. These are some of the challenges organizations face that result in a less impactful digital transformation.

Do you have a standout use case? A good sign Unexpected unlock?

As we often hear about failures, this large BFSI customer really stood out for the kind of unlocks they got. This is a big transformation use case at a large bank. Big boxes, high energy consumption, inefficient resource utilization, etc. They committed to change, agendas were co-designed by business and technology where necessary, and in fact cost-to-income ratios (CIRs) dropped significantly. In a year and a half, the CIR dropped by 6-7%. These are use cases that demonstrate that transformation is real and has real business impact. And we are very confident in our system. If the report says 70% failed, there are clearly reasons behind the failures and we are optimistic about closing those gaps. We’ve been talking about digital transformation for a long time, but there’s clear evidence of what’s actually happening. At BCG and BCGX, we see it as a unique offering to the market. This technological gap we’ve been talking about is about to close with these unique cases. We are very optimistic and we are seeing a lot of momentum in the industry. It looks like it will be a very busy year.

In conclusion, Mr. Nipun shared his thoughts on security and said that investment in security features is still mature for Indian clients. It will be a while before security becomes a priority, not an afterthought. We are getting there gradually.

