Google stock: A quick recovery unlikely (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Justin Sullivan

1.First of all

We’re in the middle of a bear market, with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) down about 42% from its all-time high of $151.55 on February 2, 2022.

As a result, Alphabet underperformed all major indices including the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq (see chart).

Price % from High – Alphabet vs Index (YCharts)

Compared to the S&P 500 stocks, Alphabet is one of the worst performers, down 37% over a 12-month period (see chart).

Dow Jones Stock Performance (Finviz)

So is now a good time to buy an alphabet?

2. Fair value calculation

To more accurately assess valuations, we have prepared two valuation models. I have chosen a conservative approach due to the tightening phase of central banks globally and the associated rapid interest rate environment. Other factors in favor of a conservative approach include an uncertain macroeconomic and political environment and a heightened recession risk, perhaps not yet fully priced.

Additionally, the advertising business in which Alphabet generates most of its revenue is cyclical and therefore susceptible to economic cycles.

The first evaluation method is based on DCF calculations. To choose a conservative approach, I chose a 5% annual growth rate for free cash flow. Moreover, according to MarketScreener, analyst consensus predicts that FCF will drop by 5% from his in fiscal 2022, and then again in the years after that, he will see a significant increase in FCF. Regarding the price/cash flow multiple, we chose a multiple of 16.34 for the previous FCF. This represents his four-year average from 2014 to his 2017, and his current five-year valuation of 18.72 (2018 -2022), according to Morningstar.

The first valuation method, based on the DCF calculation, has a fair value of $88.11, which corresponds to the stock’s current fair value (see chart below).

Alphabet’s fair value calculation based on DCF (author’s calculation)

The second valuation methodology is based on calculating earnings per share. To choose a conservative approach, I chose a 5% annual growth rate for EPS growth. Five-year average EPS growth was 32.14, according to Morningstar. Nevertheless, according to MarketScreener, analyst consensus is that in the 2022 fiscal year, he expects EPS to drop by 15%, and then again in the years after that, he expects EPS to increase significantly.

In terms of the P/E multiple, it represents the 4-year average from 2013-2017 and the current 5-year valuation of 31.73.2 (2018-2022) However, according to Morningstar, the average valuation of the S&P 500 close to (19.23).

Under the second valuation method, the fair value is $97.34, which corresponds to a slight undervaluation of 11% of the stock and is close to fair valuation (see chart below).

Alphabet fair value calculation based on EPS (author’s calculation)

3. Technical analysis

Looking at the charts, it’s impressive that Alphabet has slipped into a downtrend, hitting a series of 52-week lows, fueling further declines in the stock (see next chart).

Alphabet Charts – Falling Trend (Finviz)

As a result, Alphabet bounces around $86 to act as short-term support, or – a scenario that is currently likely given the strong downtrend – falls to near $76 to act as support and then , a meaningful ascending reaction can occur. occurs (see chart below).

Alphabet Charts – Downtrend (TradingView)

4. Conclusion

From both a fundamental and technical standpoint, Alphabet’s continued decline seems highly likely.

Alphabet is a very solid company fundamentally and financially with over $100 billion in cash, but my DCF fair value calculation represents a current fair valuation of the stock and the EPS Based on my fair value calculation, it is slightly undervalued. At just 11%, there is no margin for safety.

From a fundamental perspective, there are additional weighting factors such as the potential threat to Alphabet’s search engine, Google, through Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT, and Alphabet’s highly cyclical advertising revenue.

From a technical standpoint, Alphabet faces further downward pressure unless the macroeconomic environment and rapid central bank tightening ease. In effect, this leads to updates to fair value and the assumptions behind it.

Technical analysis predicts a drop to around $76. This means that the post-COVID gains from unprecedented money supply by central banks and governments will disappear with it.

In summary, investors are better off being patient and waiting for the environment and equities to stabilize and entry-level conditions to improve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4568815-google-stock-quick-recovery-unlikely

