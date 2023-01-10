



Posted by Anton Hansson, Software Engineer Android 10 and higher supports modular system components, allowing for rapid feature and security updates to the Android ecosystem outside of major API level releases, allowing for faster updates to released Android Versions can ensure backward compatibility for new features. These improvements make development more flexible and extend the reach of app developers. We have created a new extension SDK framework to integrate with these APIs. Today we are releasing the first public version of the extension SDK (extension level 4).

Faster API and feature adoption

Innovate faster by introducing new features outside of major API level releases. As we shared in a previous post, we plan to roll out the first privacy sandbox of the Android Beta release to Android 13 devices starting this year. You can start using the extension SDK to integrate your solution with the AdServices API and prepare for limited production testing. Learn more about how to participate in the Privacy Sandbox beta release and how to set up your development environment using a test device or emulator.

The Backwards Compatibility Extension SDK also allows you to extend support for specific platform features to existing Android versions to expand your user reach. For example, the PhotoPicker API, which was previously only available on API level 33 (Android T) and higher, is now available on devices with R extension version 2 or higher, via the extension SDK, all the way back to API level 30 (Android R). Now Checking API availability Added additional information to the API reference to help determine the availability of extension APIs. This information shows the API level at which the API is available and the minimum extension version. For example, the API reference for ACTION_PICK_IMAGES indicates that it is available starting with “Android R extension version 2”. You can query your extension’s version at runtime in a similar way to checking Android’s version using Build.VERSION.SDK_INT . For example, if you need to check the PhotoPicker API availability, use the new API SdkExtensions.getExtensionVersion. For R extensions, the version code corresponding to R (30) is used: fun isPhotoPickerAvailable(): Boolean { return SdkExtensions.getExtensionVersion(VERSION_CODES.R) >= 2 }

Another check with Build.VERSION.SDK_INT would be:

fun isPhotoPickerAvailable(): Boolean { return Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= 33 }

This check is still safe and correct, but on some devices where the API is currently available, this function will return false. As a result, SDK_INT checking is suboptimal and extension version checking is a better way to check API availability. All devices with SDK_INT >= 33 also have an R extended version with >= 2, but there are devices with SDK_INT. < 33 with R extension versions >= 2.

Similarly, the AdServices API Reference may indicate “added in Ad Services Extensions 4”. The Ad Services extension uses the SdkExtensions.AD_SERVICES constants. The availability check looks like this:

fun isAdServicesAvailable(): Boolean { return SdkExtensions.getExtensionVersion(SdkExtensions.AD_SERVICES) >= 4 }

For developer convenience, we extend Jetpack to make working with the extended version easier. For example, you can use Jetpack library functions to check PhotoPicker availability. This abstracts conditional version checking. We plan to release more Jetpack libraries (such as the Privacy Preserving API in the Privacy Sandbox) to assist in the correct use of the APIs released via the Extensions SDK.

tooling support

Added extension version tool support to Android Lint’s NewApi check to ensure app quality. Starting with Android Studio Flamingo, you can auto-generate correct version checks for APIs invoked via SDK extensions. Using these new version checks is completely optional, but adopting them may lead to more widespread use of new APIs when they exist.

Familiarize yourself with SDK extensions

The SDK extension developer’s journey is just beginning, and we plan to make more features available in the future. Get the latest SDK Extension 4 available in the SDK Manager today. Learn more about SDK extensions and documentation for Privacy Sandbox Beta and Photo Picker.

