How to Own Your Career, According to Top Google Executives





Jenny Wood

Tim Gillies

Have you ever been told you were doing too much? Perhaps someone accused you of being too sensitive, too picky, or asking too many questions. Jenny Wood, founder of her Own Your Career program at Google, says there’s no such thing as too much. In fact, she says that having a little more will do more in your career.

she will know Not only does Jenny run Google’s large operations team and generate tens of billions of dollars in ad revenue annually, but she has made the Own Your Career program one of the largest career development programs in the company’s history. I made it grow. Now she’s on a mission to help other professionals get what they want without mercy.

In this interview, Jenny shares how she stepped into her own skin with confidence as a leader, along with some of her favorite career growth and productivity strategies.

Melody Wilding: Tell us about your career. What sparked your interest in helping others succeed in their careers? Do you have a personal story behind it?

Jenny Wood: This topic is very personal to me. My paternal grandparents survived the Holocaust, and my father later fled communist Hungary, sewing a shopping bag and his 10 coins onto a teddy bear and walking through the woods. My family survived because of him two things: their tenacity and the kindness with which strangers helped them. I saw firsthand how persistence leads to success and helping others makes success more fulfilling.

After three years as a researcher at Harvard Business School, I landed an entry-level position at Google. I was an anxious and ambitious person. I have something to say, so why don’t I speak up in meetings? Are you hesitating? A mental disorder got in my way.

Wilding: What’s changed? You’re now an executive at Google. Was there a moment when you changed your mind, or was it a slowly unfolding process?

Wood: One ride on the subway changed everything. Flashback to 2011, I was single in Manhattan, sitting across from an attractive man on a train. Something took over me as the door closed. I jumped out of my seat, followed him, and gave him my phone number. Over ten years later, I am married and have two children.

That moment taught me something. Nothing is gained by sitting idly. But when I pursue what I want, I create the life I want.

I took the same approach at work and it changed everything. They accepted. They were nervous about asking upper-level leaders for help and didn’t know how to promote themselves well. I was there, so I knew I could help.

Wilding: Is that what inspired you to start the Own Your Career program at Google? What did you learn doing it?

Wood: It’s gotten to the point where it’s impossible to do so many individual 30-minute coaching sessions. As operations leader, I knew it was time to scale. Own Your Career He was born in three forms.

Tip sheets covering topics such as influence, networking, personal branding, and stakeholder management Quick-read bi-weekly newsletter with tricks and challenges Live action-oriented keynote sessions with open Q&A

One year into the program, we have tens of thousands of people in dozens of countries with 97% positive feedback. It makes me proud. We are also very grateful to the small group run by all of us volunteers.

You ask what I got by leading it. What is that classic line? Tell me what you need to learn most? I preach enthusiastically when I lead live sessions. Know your three superpowers and always be ready for meetings! Reframe your tasteful self-promotion as sharing instead of bragging. Show that you’re structured and strategic by cutting 60% of your emails. Don’t write in long clunky paragraphs!

Your session will end and you will be returned to your inbox. You see the email I’m writing and that long, awkward paragraph. Hanging out! So I do myself a favor and apply the same “Own Your Career” principles I teach and cut his 60% of the text before hitting send.

Wilding: What’s your best advice to readers who want to have their own careers?

Wood: Be bold. be interested be you

Be bold: If you want to double your success rate, triple your failure rate. I keep a failure résumé that I share with my team. From failing to get into your dream school, to failing to get a particular Google job, to failing email. (I accidentally sent an embarrassing email to 27,000 people. Oops!) Short-term lessons learned from bold failures set you up for long-term success.

Be curious: ask questions. many of them. At your team’s quarterly connection, raise your hand and ask the VP why he can’t sleep at night. Ask your boss, or your boss’s boss, for a time at your weekly meeting to present your latest project. Send us an email asking discreetly why the team is still investing in green widgets when the growth of red widgets is skyrocketing. Questions help understand priorities. Once you understand your organization’s priorities, you can map your efforts to those priorities. That effort translates into influence, and high influence leads to career growth.

Be You: Be yourself. If you are an introvert, embrace your introversion. All personality types can be successful in their careers. According to the Myers-Briggs Company, his 57% of employees consider themselves introverted, while only his 39% of senior leaders consider themselves introverted. Instead of introverts changing to fit the corporate mold, managers need to fine-tune how they are included.

Wilding: As a Google executive, it’s easy to imagine that you’re extremely busy. What’s your favorite productivity strategy?

Wood: First, whenever Im offers a new project or opportunity, I filter by this phrase. This has helped me focus on just the things that really excite me. Third, I hike every day. That’s when I listen to podcasts and get clever ideas for books about achieving my goals with pride.

Career and productivity are closely intertwined. Thousands of data points collected in the Own Your Career survey found that the program saved him an average of 1.6 hours per week.

Employees can save time by writing three-sentence emails to stakeholders instead of three-paragraph emails. They learn to watch their recorded workouts at 1.5x speed, freeing up time for other strategic tasks. They can say “yes” to the tycoon leading the marketing strategy project for 2023 and “no” to his 18th dwarf replying to everyone on Jimmy’s Happy Birthday his thread. Give him a high five the next time you pass him on the hole. As Nisaragadatta Maharaj said, working is hard. It is more difficult to refrain from all unnecessary work.

Wilding: Is there anything else you would like our readers to know?

Wood: Never underestimate the power of lateral moves. Careers aren’t always on the ups and downs. They can go sideways and take unexpected and exciting twists and turns. My lateral movements are some of my favorites. They broadened my horizons and created new partnerships. Frankly, it was just fun to meet new people and learn new things. I’ve been at Google for over 16 years of his and have never been bored. Not even a day. I build relationships that fulfill me, learn skills to challenge myself, and look for opportunities to inspire me. You could say I own my career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/melodywilding/2023/01/10/how-to-own-your-career-according-to-a-top-google-exec/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos