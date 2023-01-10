Disposition Method: Husband interferes with Google search a few days before his wife’s disappearance is discovered





The investigation into Anna Walsh’s disappearance took a grim turn when it was revealed Monday that Brian Walsh had been looking for “a way to dispose of the body of a 115-pound woman.” Photo/Facebook

US scammer and missing woman’s husband exposed in disturbing Google searches by police.

Ana Walshe went missing in early 2023, and her husband, Brian Walshe, told authorities that the mother of her three children went missing after she drove to Boston’s Logan Airport on January 1. Did.

However, the ride-sharing service indicated that there was no pick-up at her parents’ house, and Annas’ mobile phone continued to ring from home two days after she allegedly left home.

Brian is seen buying heavy-duty cleaning supplies on surveillance video, even though he told police he was home around the time his wife Anna, 39, was last seen alive. After being seen, he was charged with misleading police investigations.

But the case took a disturbing turn when it was revealed that he had Googled how to dispose of the body of a 115-pound woman just two days before she went missing.

Ana was described by police as about 115 pounds (52 kg).

Brian Walshe appeared in court on January 9 on charges related to the disappearance of his wife. Photo/AP

Ana’s disappearance was not reported until January 4, when her employer called the police for failing to show up at work.

Initially treated as a missing persons case, it quickly moved to a murder investigation after Brian’s internet search history was exposed.

According to prosecutors, Bryan, a Massachusetts native, made misleading statements to police about his and his wife’s actions around the time of his disappearance, buying him enough time to clear up a possible crime scene. is.

The investigation into Anna Walsh’s disappearance took a grim turn when Brian Walsh was revealed to have searched “how to dispose of the body of a 115-pound woman”. Photo/Facebook

These various statements delayed the investigation and gave him time to clear evidence, dispose of evidence, or cause delays during the time frame he did not report his wife and made various statements. gave, said prosecutor Lin. Beland today.

He told police that he left his mobile phone at home, drove to a grocery store 60 kilometers from his home on January 1, and took his son out for ice cream the next day.

Brian Walshe appeared in court on January 9 on charges related to the disappearance of his wife. Photo/AP

However, CCTV did not show him in any of the stores he visited.

Instead of going out to buy ice cream on January 2nd, he was spotted visiting Home Depot and buying $450 worth of mops, buckets, tarps, tape and other cleaning supplies.

During the trip he wore a mask and gloves.

After the police obtained a search warrant, they found a bloody basement and a bloodied and damaged knife.

Brian has not yet been charged in the disappearance of his wife Ana, and has pleaded not guilty to misleading police.

He was already under house arrest on wire fraud charges in 2018 for fraud. He pleaded guilty to this plan in his 2021.

Case continues.

