Schumer, Gillibrand, and Higgins announced $20 million to establish a new National Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the University of Buffalo.Spokesperson says UB leads the country in advancing AI research for speech pathology and children’s education





01.09.23

Following expanding the National Science Foundation with the CHIPS & Science Bill, delivering the largest $$$ increase in history, UB wins first NSF AI Institute award for 2023 and first for New York State increase

UB’s new AI Institute, backed by NSF and the Department of Education, will help develop cutting-edge educational technology to help children with speech and language disabilities communicate, officials said.

Schumer, Gillibrand, Higgins: Buffalo Helps Lead America in AI Innovation for Pediatric Education and Speech Pathology

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator, after Schumer reauthorized and expanded the National Science Foundation (NSF) as part of CHIPS and the Science Act, securing the agency’s largest ever increase. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Brian Higgins announced today that the University of Buffalo will receive $20 million to create a National Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to transform the education of children with speech and language processing problems. . It is the first federal AI Institute to be awarded this year and the first ever awarded by the state of New York. Representatives said this massive federal investment will accelerate the growing innovation economy in western New York, support high-paying research jobs, and drive critical innovation in speech-language pathology to help children. help improve access to education.

“University at Buffalo leads New York and our nation in developing major innovations in educational technology, and Buffalo will host New York’s first National AI Lab to transform education for children who struggle to communicate. This massive federal investment will help bring technology into the classroom to ensure every child gets the help they need in their speech and language processing challenges, all of which will benefit Buffalo. Thanks to the work of scientists in the United States,” said Senator Schumer. “This means higher-paying research jobs, a stronger tech workforce, and cutting-edge innovations being developed here in western New York. We are proud to bring this $20 million to UB. To use our power to help families and children across America get the education they need.”

Schumer added: Agencies need to make more federal investments with them poised to revitalize the innovation economy in western New York. Many are now aware that I have long known that Buffalo had all the ingredients to become a global hub of scientific research and technology. We ensure the future of technology is made in upstate New York. ”

“This historic investment will help world-class researchers at the University of Buffalo harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide life-changing help for children with speech and language processing disorders,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I am proud to have fought to pass the CHIPS & Science Act to expand NSF and bring this $20 million investment to children. and develop West New York’s skilled workforce and assist people with disabilities.”

Rep. Brian Higgins said, “This is a great opportunity for our community to lead a project that is important to our children’s development and future.” This allows speech pathologists to focus on providing direct services and, given the increased need due to pandemic-related isolation and delays, a better timed awarding of the award. You can not.”

“I would like to thank U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Representative Brian Higgins for their support of federally funded university research over the years. “They have shown time and time again how much they appreciate the ability of academic research to solve real-world problems. is producing.”

Schumer, Gillibrand, and Higgins described that more than 3.4 million children in school systems across America are in need of speech and language-related services, but resource shortages and the pandemic have exacerbated this problem, leaving children It’s getting harder for them to get the help they need to cope with their speeches. Problems they may have at school. UB’s new AI Institute is a partnership between NSF and the Institute of Educational Sciences’ National Center for Special Education Research, with each agency contributing his $10 million to directly address this issue.

Representatives of the newly established AI Institute for Transforming the Education of Children with Speech and Language Processing Challenges will use the latest AI technologies to address this gap and foster innovation to It said it would enhance its understanding of children’s speech and language development and strengthen its services to help more children. Access the resources you need to learn and communicate.

A full description of the project can be found here.

The delegation has a long history of fighting to increase federal investment in innovative research and technology development in upstate New York, especially in western New York. Earlier this year, Schumer, Gillibrand and Higgins passed the historic CHIPS and Science Act. It will make cross-generational investments in American innovation, manufacturing, and research and development, including expanding NSF to invest more in research in key technology areas. like AI.

Most recently, in the just-passed year-end appropriations bill, member countries supported $10.8 billion in federal investment in CHIPS and major science law programs. This includes his $9.87 billion to the National Science Foundation, his largest increase of more than $1 billion to date. The program enables awards like today and further invests in the future.

The omnibus also includes $500 million to begin implementing regional technology and innovation hub (“Tech Hub”) programs. This funding will provide an initial round of planning grants and implementation awards to create regional technology hubs focused on economic development, job creation, and expanding America’s innovation capacity. It’s a program created in the CHIPS and Science Bills, specifically with places like Upstate New York in mind, and West New York officials secured last year to boost the region’s manufacturing workforce. Built on the $25 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge award. Let the future of technology be made in America, especially in upstate New York.

Since 2020, NSF, in collaboration with other agencies, has funded 19 AI laboratories across the country totaling $240 million. You can find other projects listed here.

