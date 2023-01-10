Seoul Business Promotion Agency (SBA) Unveils ‘Tech Hub Seoul’ Vision at CES 2023





SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The City of Seoul and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) coordinated the Seoul Pavilion for four days at CES 2023, the world’s largest tech convention in Las Vegas. From Thursday 5th January to Sunday 8th January. They presented a vision for Seoul’s future and promoted world-class innovative technologies for the global market.

Seoul Pavilion operated two exhibition halls: the “Seoul Tech Pavilion” in the LVCC North Hall, the main exhibition center of CES, and the “K-Startup Pavilion” in Eureka Park, the global startup exhibition venue. A pavilion sponsored by the country (city) will be exhibited for the first time in the main exhibition hall (LVCC), which is an exhibition space for companies that lead the world’s high-tech industry such as Samsung and Microsoft.

Under the theme of “Seoul: Smart Transportation City, Eco-friendly City”, the Seoul Tech Pavilion (approximately 165 square meters) showed 3D anamorphic illusion videos on a giant screen. The exhibition offered visitors a variety of attractions, including innovative startups and Metaverse experience booths. In addition, we held numerous on-site events, including open tech pitches of participating companies, smart city Seoul forums, and global media interviews.

At the K-Startup pavilion in Eureka Park (approximately 500 square meters) jointly operated by domestic organizations such as SBA and KISED (Korea Startup Research Institute), 51 companies introduced their future technologies. These companies consisted of five industries: mobility, bio and healthcare, ESG, manufacturing and data.

Various field programs were also held, including a Global Demo Day, a Startup Talk Show, and a Meet the K-Startup networking event. His 14 attendees at the pavilion were also recognized as winners of the CES 2023 Innovation Awards.

SBA held a “Vision Launch Ceremony” to unveil “Amazing Soul” at CES 2023 Seoul Tech Pavilion at 1:00 pm on January 5th. Seoul Bureau; Hyun Woo Kim, CEO of SBA; key representatives of corporations and start-ups; and his CES visitor and media overflow.

Under the theme of ‘Invitation to Amazing Seoul presented at CES’, SBA CEO Hyun Woo Kim introduced the lifestyle of ‘Amazing Seoul’, which the world longs for, and showcased its digital infrastructure and innovative technology. . SBA announced plans to continue introducing Seoul’s diverse industries, technologies, and lifestyles at the global platform CES.

At the announcement ceremony, SBA CEO Kim Hyun Woo revealed plans to hold “The Seoul Con Festival” at DDP at the end of December.

The Seoul Con Festival invites many influencers, famous Youtubers, and Tiktokers from all over the world to showcase the future DDP to the world while shedding light on Seoul’s beauty & fashion industry.

The ceremony was followed by an open tech pitching session with participating companies at the Seoul Tech Pavilion. Among the participants, 13 companies in smart mobility and his ESG field presented their innovative technologies to investors and partners around the world. The 13 organizations include Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), Hancom InSpace, Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), Lotte Chemical, S-Oil, Narma, Infinic, Pablo Air, Standard Energy, FCI, Rivest, Bomjoon, Includes calibers.

On January 6th, attendees took time to network with executives from the major global companies attending CES. At 3:30 pm, SBA, Korea Economic Daily and GFT Ventures, a major US investor, jointly held the ‘Korea-US Investor Startup Networking Forum’ at the Renaissance Hotel near the exhibition center.

More than 100 people participated in the forum, including startups participating in the CES Seoul pavilion, global companies such as Samsung and Qualcomm, and representatives of major domestic and foreign investors (VC and CVC) such as GFT Ventures and 500 Startups. bottom. At the forum, investors showcased their programs and areas of interest, and startups made pitches to attract potential customers.

From 7:00 pm on the same day, the exchange event “Seoul Night” for CES officials will also be held. The event was co-hosted by SBA and Korea Economic Daily, and attracted more than 50 major stakeholders, including companies related to the Seoul Tech Pavilion and K-Startup Pavilion, major Korean universities, US embassies, and large corporate officials. person participated. all around the world.

At Seoul Night, SBA made a presentation on Seoul’s plans to use CES to foster promising new industries and its future technology outlook. Participants were also given the opportunity to network for new business collaborations.

Hyun Woo Kim, CEO of SBA said, “SBA will be able to effectively present Seoul’s futuristic lifestyle created by smart mobility and ESG technologies on the global stage of CES 2023. I made it,” he announced.

As one of the world’s largest technology conventions, CES is a one-stop-shop for a comprehensive view of the global consumer electronics industry. Held annually in January in Las Vegas by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Aving News has been covering CES every year since 2006, hosting the ‘Best of CES’, which selects the best innovative products and technologies, and the ‘Best of Made in Korea’, which selects the most creative companies in Korea. I’m here. Also, through AVING LIVE, he delivers breaking news about CES.

