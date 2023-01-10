Microsoft claims new AI can simulate speech based on 3 seconds of audio





VALL-E is proposed by Microsoft as an AI model that can maintain both the speaker’s emotion and acoustic environment.

Researchers at Microsoft built a text-to-speech AI model called VALL-E. The model claims to be able to simulate anyone’s voice using as little as 3 seconds of audio.

VALL-E, known as a neural codec language model, has been trained on 60,000 hours of English speech. This is “hundreds of times” larger than existing systems, researchers claim.

VALL-E “can be used to synthesize high-quality personalized speech by simply registering an invisible speaker as a voice prompt for three seconds,” the researchers wrote on GitHub.

This means that the model can be used to imitate a person’s voice and say things that person never said. Researchers even claim that VALL-E can do this while preserving both the speaker’s emotions and the acoustic environment.

The research results were published in a paper late last week, and a demo of the AI’s capabilities can be found on GitHub, along with a description of the technology behind it.

VALL-E has the potential to be used in many high-quality text-to-speech applications, but the technology also raises concerns about its potential for abuse.

“The experiments in this work were performed under the assumption that the users of the model were the target speakers and were approved by the speakers,” warns the researchers.

“However, if the model were to generalize to invisible speakers, the relevant components would include a protocol to ensure that the speaker agreed to perform the changes, and a protocol to detect edited speech. It must be accompanied by an audio editing model, such as a system for

Investing in OpenAI

Separately, there are reports that Microsoft intends to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI. OpenAI is the company behind advanced software such as AI image generator DALL-E and ChatGPT, an chatbot designed to answer questions in a conversational way.

The two companies have been talking about the deal for months, Bloomberg reports.

Just last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI is in talks with VC firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund to raise capital at a valuation of nearly $30 billion.

