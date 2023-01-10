



Novozymes purchased the first UV system based on lazulization technology to inactivate microorganisms in beverages and other opaque liquids with UV light. The system will be installed at Kalundborg’s production facility.

The company expects that the use of lathrification technology will improve the working environment and reduce energy consumption for the global market leader in industrial enzymes. It aims to replace labor-intensive filtration systems while increasing safety and reducing energy consumption.

What is lathrification?

Novozymes now uses traditional depth filtration to remove the bioburden from its products, as many enzymes cannot withstand the high temperatures of pasteurization. According to Novozymes Senior Director Steen Skaerbaek, our employees change sets of heavy filter plates daily as part of the purification process for the finished enzyme concentrate.

Raslysation technology has the potential to revolutionize this process. It uses a UV light source combined with a light filter that concentrates a specific type of UV light. The liquid is directed past the light source in a controlled motion so that the entire liquid is illuminated. This technology effectively inactivates bacteria. At the same time, it retains more of its natural flavors, vitamins and proteins. This technology can be applied to a wide variety of liquid foods and liquids.

Lyras technology, which uses ultraviolet light instead of heat to inactivate microorganisms, was formerly called pasteurization. However, the terms cold and pasteurization are contradictory, so the technique includes the inventor’s first three letters, Rasmus Mortensen’s name, and Rasli, which comes from the Danish word for light. Sation is included, the company says.

Raslysation sets us free [the depth filtration] procedure. At the same time, it allows for greater control of unwanted microbial activity in the process. We also expect to see differences in energy bills. All things considered, Rathlization fits into his Novozymes green strategy in every way, Skaerbaek elaborates.

Increased energy and efficiency

According to Lyras, this breakthrough technology consumes far less energy than traditional pasteurization and filtration methods. Raslysation saves 60-90% of the energy and 60-80% of water required for conventional pasteurization, the company said.

Lyras marketing manager Ruben Riksted hopes to save energy when the technology is fully implemented. However, this is not the greatest advantage when using enzymatic treatment. The biggest savings will be the amount of work time you save and the depth filter you don’t need. Removing these filters saves a lot of money and waste as the filters are one-time use and have to be replaced daily.Equipment cleaning process [will be] Much easier with raslysation. The simplified process results in less wasted product and longer production times.

Reduced downtime and increased efficiency are expected to reduce costs, Riksted continued. Added to this are ease of cleaning, increased uptime, manual optimization and simplified processing.

The current inflationary environment and energy crisis in Europe put cost cutting in the spotlight. But Riksted put this in the long-term context of making the sector more sustainable and affordable for consumers. Reducing operating costs is he one of the parameters that give any company an edge over its competitors. Here we believe that new technology will reduce the overall cost of production and the cost to the consumer. When companies invest in sustainable alternatives to current technologies, they also have environmental benefits and don’t have to buy climate credits, not only saving money for companies, but also reducing the severity of future climate disasters. It also helps in mitigation.

Indeed, this is a key pillar of Lyras’ mission. The company has set a goal of reducing its global CO2 emissions by more than 1 million tonnes by 2030 through the introduction of lathrification units in the liquid handling industry.

Novozymes’ new raslysation system can now process 45,000 liters of industrial enzyme liquid per hour, and the company plans to further deploy this technology. With the UV technology delivering the expected results at his Novozymes site in Callambour, the next logistical step is to move him to several global strategic sites producing high-value enzymes and proteins for the food industry. Lyras UV technology will be installed, Skaerbaek revealed.

Lyras CTO Nete Zarp Nielsen said Novozymes’ willingness to invest in new green technologies should be acknowledged. We need to give big, high-profile companies like Novozymes the props to lead by example and integrate new green technologies. Novozymes is a great partner in the process of testing and designing optimal solutions. We are proud that Novozymes’ advanced research companies have invested in and worked together to create the foundation for systems that they hope to use globally in the future,” said Nielsen.

