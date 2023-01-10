First Starship orbital launch could be next month, according to Elon Musk





If all goes according to plan, SpaceX’s giant Starship vehicle could be in orbit for the first time next month.

For months, SpaceX has been gearing up for the first orbital test flight of its next-generation deep space transportation system, Starship. The company may be in the prime of such preparatory work now, and Starship could be on track in just her six weeks or so.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday (opens in a new tab) (January 7), “Late February was the real target. March launch attempt possible. It seems to be of high quality,” he said. As early as January 31st.

We have a real shot in late February. January 8, 2023

SpaceX is developing starships that will carry people and cargo to the Moon and Mars and other tasks. This giant vehicle is made up of two of his elements designed to be completely reusable. A huge first stage booster called the Super Heavy and a 165 feet (50 meters) tall upper spacecraft known as the Starship.

Future orbital test flights will likely include a Super Heavy prototype known as Booster 7 and a variant of the Ship 24 Starship. SpaceX has put both prototypes through extensive testing at its Starbase facility in South Texas.

For example, both Booster 7 and Ship 24 performed “static fire” tests in which the Raptor engines were fired while stationary on the ground. Ship 24 lit all six of his Raptors simultaneously, while Booster 7 activated up to 14 of his 33 engines at once.

As the latter tally shows, SpaceX still has some work to do toward an orbital launch. Musk says the company plans to launch 33 engines completely statically before shipping Booster 7.

The next test flight will take off from the space station. After circumnavigating the globe, Ship 24 will land in the Pacific Ocean off Kauai, Hawaii. Booster 7 appears to have its own landing in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Texas.

The orbital test will be the first Starship test flight since May 5, 2021. That day, his three-engine Starship prototype, called SN15, soared about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) into the skies of Texas before returning for a safe landing. star base.

SN15 took off on its own, like all Starship prototypes ever launched in test flights. The flight of Booster 7 and Ship 24 marks the first flight of a super heavy vehicle.

Mike Wall is the author of Out There (opens in new tab), a book about the search for alien life (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustration by Karl Tate). Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

