You can listen to audiobooks narrated by artificial intelligence | Smart News





Some romance and fiction audiobooks are now narrated by AI voices named Madison and Jackson. Pixabay

Apple is rolling out audiobooks narrated by artificial intelligence, reports TheGuardians Leyland Cecco.

The company recently launched a series of fiction and romance audiobooks featuring digital narration on the Apple Books platform. It allows readers to browse and purchase ebooks and audiobooks.

The current two AI narrators are called soprano Madison and baritone Jackson, according to Apple’s website. In the future, we will also offer non-fiction and self-help audiobooks narrated by AI, and we plan to roll out two additional digital voices of him named Helena and Mitchell.

In recent months, Apple has approached independent publishers to ask them to join its digital narration initiative, according to The Guardian. The company said it would cover production costs and give authors royalties from sales.

Apple said it aims to empower independent authors and small publishers who cannot afford or undertake the complex production process required to convert text to speech. I’m here. The company wants to make audiobook creation more accessible to everyone.

Digitally narrated titles are a valuable complement to professionally narrated audiobooks, helping to reach as many books and audio as possible for as many people as possible, the company writes on its website. Apple Books remains committed to celebrating and showcasing the magic of human narration and will continue to expand its catalog of human-narrated audiobooks.

As technology advances, AI is also changing the art world. Pixabay

However, some people in the publishing industry are skeptical about replacing human narrators with professional voice actors or authors themselves with AI, saying that audiobooks are a form of art and that human narrators enhance the experience. says it helps.

Companies are looking at the audiobook market and think there is money to be made, Canadian literary agent Carly Watters told The Guardian. But that’s it. That’s not what customers want to hear. Great value for narration and storytelling.

Anxiety about AI. Technology is not limited to the publishing industry. Especially in recent months, AI has become more and more prominent in the art world, leading to concerns that technology will one day replace human artists entirely. Critics are already concerned that certain AI-powered products are stealing from artists because they’re trained on human-made images from across the internet.

As Jon Porter writes for theVerge, further integration of AI into audiobooks could have a major impact on the multi-billion dollar industry. It’s not yet known how many other audiobook platforms will follow Apple’s lead. For example, Amazon requires human narration for audiobooks on the Audible platform. Meanwhile, Google Play already offers its own AI narration tool.

