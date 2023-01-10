Top 10 tech books for 2022





As 2023 begins, here are my thoughts on the best tech for 2022. These books enlightened readers on the role of microchips in geopolitics, the challenges, tribulations and growth of the venture capital industry, and thoughts on the United States. Topics include the role in the world, the role of national entrepreneurship, and the wisdom of quitting. fun!

Chip Wars: Battle Over the World’s Most Important Technology, by Chris Miller

From consumer electronics to national military systems, modern society relies on microchips. In his book, economic historian Chris Miller analyzes the history of the rise of chips and how increasingly complex geopolitical power struggles will dominate their future.

Power Law: Venture Capital and Creating New Futures by Sebastian Malaby

It’s no secret that innovation is heavily influenced by the venture capital community, both through successes and failures. Sebastian Mallaby presents his candid account of the VC industry through the lens of the field’s most celebrated investor, weaving together the narrative of a booming industry that has driven innovation for more than half a century. explore how it evolves. years to come.

Drifting: America in the 100 Charts, by Scott Galloway

Faced with an unprecedented global pandemic, imminent economic headwinds and growing political divisions, many wonder what the future holds and how the country got to where it is today. New York University professor Scott Galloways’ latest book addresses this through 100 charts that explore U.S. history and seeks to answer the question of what happened. Galloway speaks on topics ranging from the socio-economic situation to the erosion of trust in the federal government and the military-industrial complex.

The Metaverse: And How It Revolutionizes Everything, by Matthew Ball

The metaverse is fast becoming commonplace in the lexicon of technology and business leaders, but many are wondering what it really means, much less how it can be leveraged to deliver value to their organization. I am confused about Matthew Balls’ latest book unravels the mysteries of the Metaverse and lays out the way forward.

True North: Real Leadership in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leaders Edition by Bill George and Zach Clayton

The days of command-and-control leadership are long gone, former Medtronic CEO Bill George and tech entrepreneur Zach Clayton argue in their latest book. Today, leadership is defined by someone’s authenticity and being authentic in the workplace. The author asks readers to turn their true selves inward (true north), follow a defined leadership purpose (polar star), and navigate difficult business decisions through empathy, passion, and courage. .

Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Amazing Places Are Building the New American Dream, by Steve Case

Historically, 75% of US venture capital investments have gone to companies located in just three states: California, Massachusetts and New York. This prompted Revolution LLC CEO Steve Case to expand his venture capital reach to provide visibility, opportunity and funding to startups in other parts of the country. His latest book tells the stories of startups he met while visiting these cities and entrepreneurs who see their location as an advantage rather than an obstacle.

Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Leave, by Annie Duke

Committing to an idea, company, or role is usually considered a virtue among business professionals, but the best course of action is simply to walk away. It cites anecdotes of successful entrepreneurs, explains how quitting has helped them in their careers, and shares tools to help others use quitting as a path to greater success.

Intended Outcomes: How to Build a Market-Leading Company with Responsible Innovation, by Hemant Taneja and Kevin Money

Social responsibility is an important consideration for many companies, but without a business model to support it, a company’s mindset on responsible innovation makes little sense. In their latest article, venture capitalist Hemant Taneja and columnist Kevin Maney explain the new rules leaders should follow to advance social good and address today’s complex social issues. A key outcome measure, he uses the KCI to provide a framework that companies can use to connect tangible value to the social impact of their innovations.

Build: An Unconventional Guide to Building Something Worth Building, by Tony Fadell

From the iPod and iPhone to the Nest thermostat, Tony Fadell has led product development teams and created some of the most famous innovations. Through personal anecdotes and insights drawn over the course of his career, Tony explains the history behind these influential devices, from raising startup funding to navigating difficult relationships at work. Shares advice to business his leader on everything up to the gate.

Building a Second Brain: Proven Ways to Organize Your Digital Life and Unleash Your Creative Potential by Tiago Forte

At a time when it seems harder than ever to organize and prioritize the many activities we are involved in, remember what is important, and stay productive, productivity consultants Tiago Forte offers the tools we use to lessen our emotions in the digital age. To be overwhelmed and achieve more. He offers a route to developing the second brain, a shorthand for the personal system of knowledge management.

