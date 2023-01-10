New Apple Exclusive Reveals iPhone 15 Release Surprise





Updated below 01/10. This post was originally published on his January 7th.

The iPhone 15 Pro features have been leaked by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, but the real surprise is Apple’s massive iPhone 15 camera upgrade.

In a research note confirmed by MacRumors, Pu doubles down on multiple upgrades expected for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (potentially rebranded as Ultra). These are all things we’ve seen before: a titanium chassis with solid-state volume buttons, a 3nm A17 chip, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem, a USB-C port, and a RAM jump from 6GB to 8GB.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra hinted at dual front-facing cameras – concept render

alienist3d

It’s good to have some important source back leaks that we’ve seen elsewhere, but the real head-turner is that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be upgraded to 48-megapixel primary cameras like the iPhone 14 Pro models. Pus argues that

Pu says this will be a three-stake sensor like its Pro predecessor. Pu also says that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will move to his USB-C. This was originally thought to be a Pro-only upgrade.

But the surprise ends here. According to Pu, the standard iPhone 15 model will again have an older generation chipset (in this case his A16 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max) and no telephoto lens.

Update 01/09: Bloombergs’ Mark Gurman has used the latest edition of the Power On newsletter to reveal details about the iPhone 15 lineup, as well as corroborating information from other smaller leakers.

Gurman says he expects the design of all standard iPhone 15 models to be upgraded, with the pill cutout and Dynamic Island becoming universal across the range. Dynamic Island’s success is due to its fluidity, which greatly benefits from high refresh rate displays.

Until now, ProMotion has remained a Pro-only feature, despite being widely adopted by its considerably cheaper Android rivals. So will this iPhone 15 upgrade finally bring both standard models into the display game?

Additionally, Gurman’s proponents have speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro model will come with a titanium frame (first revealed by LeaksApplePro in October) and solid-state haptic volume buttons (SrimpApplePro, October). As you can see, all models claim to switch from Lightning. to USB-C.

Update 01/10: Momentum is building around Apple’s redesign of the iPhone 15 series. New Supply Saw by The Elec According to his chain report, Apple has confirmed that it will apply the Dynamic Island camera window to all four of his iPhone 15 series, which are set to release in September.

The report claims that the Samsung Display Vietnam factory will be a key production partner in enhancing this design, and has ordered equipment from Phil Optics to make that happen. Samsung has come under pressure from LG and BOE over the last year as Apple seeks to reduce its reliance on Samsung.

The report also states that Apple is already working on a major display upgrade called Under Panel Face ID, which will be coming to iPhone 16 models next year. As the name suggests, Apple can hide the Face ID cutout under the display. This will halve the size of the current pill-shaped cutout, leaving more space for the Dynamic Island.

Apple has been working on the under-display optics for some time. Apple filed its first Under Panel Camera (UPC) patent in 2019 and added in August 2021.

Some Android phones already have an under-display front camera, especially the Galaxy Fold 4, but for now there’s still a big trade-off in camera performance. Something could be a deal breaker for Apple, famous for its practice of not releasing new technology until it believes it’s mature.

Apple’s iPhone 15 could use the iPhone 14 Pro’s primary camera

apple

Apple has to strike a delicate balance this year. The latest price leak claims that Apple won’t cut prices for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, despite sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus being noticeably weaker. Instead, it will raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra to increase demand and widen the gap between the standard and Pro models.

This is a dangerous ruse and Apple needs to have a proper value proposition. A 48-megapixel sensor and USB-C are welcome on the standard iPhone 15 model. But for my money, the design also needs to be changed.

Forbes Details MORE FROM FORBESiPhone 14 Pro Is ‘Unprecedented’ Development Setback, Report Claims Gordon Kelly

