Capella Space Raises $60M From Billionaire Thomas Tull Fund





Satellite image taken on the night of November 14, 2022, before NASA’s Artemis I mission launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

capella space

San Francisco-based satellite imagery specialist Capella Space announced Tuesday that it has raised $60 million in new funding.

Capella has raised equity from the US Innovative Technology Fund, a private investment firm recently founded by billionaire Thomas Tull. The investor is best known for his work in the film industry, launching his Legendary Entertainment, a production studio behind blockbuster movies like ‘Dune’ and ‘The Dark Knight’.

Capella is the fund’s first space investment, Tull told CNBC.

“It’s the combination of the best imagery available that we know of and other data tools for analysis,” says Tal, adding, “If you’re going to get a lot of images from space, you can use them Organize it.”

This funding brings Capella’s total equity and debt funding to approximately $250 million since its inception in 2016. The company declined to disclose the valuation after the new funding.

“We never celebrated the fundraising that we did. It was something that always needed to happen for us to do other important things. It’s similar, but you know what? And the market is crazy… Validate all the good things we’ve been doing. [we] We can raise money from quality investors like Thomas,” Capella founder and CEO Payam Banazadeh told CNBC.

This video shows the deployment of the Capella 3 satellite’s reflector using the boom as a “selfie stick”. The reflector folds into a compact size and expands into an object 3.5 meters in diameter once it reaches space.

capella space

Capella’s business is focused on the satellite imaging market, and its satellites use a special technology known as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR). The advantage of SAR is that it can capture images at any time of the day, even at night or in cloud cover, which often hinders traditional optical satellite technology.

The company has grown to over 200 employees, almost doubled in the last year, and now has seven satellites in orbit. Banazadeh declined to specify how many satellites Capella plans to deploy in orbit, but said there are “a good number” of next-generation Acadia satellites due to launch this year.

“There is more demand than supply, and that is a good problem,” Banazadeh said.

The volume of images collected by the company has doubled year-over-year, but revenue growth continues to be Banazadeh’s North Star.

“Revenue is the metric we use because we are very focused on market adoption…we had exceptional growth in 2022…and we will be in 2023 as well. We expect to grow,” he said.

Capella also invited three executives. Chad Cohen has joined from Adaptive Biotechnologies as Chief Financial Officer. Technical consultant Glenn Elliott emerged as Chief Human Resources Officer. Former Zillow Group’s Paul Stephen has joined as Chief Information Security Officer.

