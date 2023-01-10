iPhone 16 Pro may not have dynamic islands





When Apple introduced Dynamic Island to the iPhone 14 Pro last year, it was an instant hit. And with reports that Apple was introducing the feature across the iPhone 15 lineup, it looked like Dynamic Island would be a part of iOS and iPhone for years to come.

Maybe not. According to a report by South Korea-based The Elec, Apple has moved Face ID on his iPhone 16 Pro to under-display, leaving the selfie camera as the only on-screen obstacle. According to the publication’s sources, the Face ID sensor will disappear when the display is on, but it will function normally.

Apple has worked to reduce notch distractions in the past few iPhone revisions. While the iPhone 13 shortened the notch by about 20%, and cut it off in the iPhone 14 Pro’s hole-and-pill design, it’s still the main visual element of the screen. It’s got a new cutout, but when it’s not in use, you’ll see an empty black bar across the top of the screen.

Eliminating the Face ID component makes the screen cleaner and more immersive, but poses a problem for Dynamic Island. Apple is unlikely to remove this feature entirely, so it should be a dynamic circle that expands and contracts into smaller spaces. It can be even more distracting than it is now.

The cutout change will likely only apply to the iPhone 16 Pro model, with the stock iPhone 16 still having the same cutout as before. Apple split the line this year with Pros with dynamic islands and non-Pros with static notches, but it’s strange to remove it from the iPhone 16 Pro and leave it on the iPhone 16.

So we’ll have to see how Apple resolves this issue. Dynamic Island was a complete surprise when it arrived on the iPhone 14 Pro, so we may not know Apple’s cutout plans until the iPhone 16 Pro.

Elec also reports that Apple is expected to get rid of the holes entirely when it transitions to under-panel cameras in 2025.

