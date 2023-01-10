iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Comparing Hardware, Software and Features





iQOO 11 is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and launched in India. Similarly, OnePlus is also gearing up for the launch of his OnePlus 11 with the same processor. The OnePlus 11 has already been launched in China, and India may adopt the same specs. If you’re looking for a new flagship Android smartphone in 2023, which one should you choose? Check out our in-depth iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11 comparison for more details.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Design

Both smartphones have a premium design with metal frames and glass back panels. If you want a little more then the iQOO 11 legend his edition comes with a leather back his panel with BMW M Motorsport branding which makes the device’s It has a unique appearance.

Both phones have features like stereo speaker settings, dual SIM card slots, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 11 has an alert slider, while the iQOO 11 has an IR blaster, giving the iQOO 11 universal remote functionality.

Features iQOO 11 OnePlus 11 Display 6.78 inch 2K 144Hz AMOLED 6.7 inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8/16GB 12/16GB Storage 256GB 256/512GB Camera Triple Camera (50MP+13MP+8MP) Triple Camera ( 50MP+ 32MP+48MP) Battery 5000 mAh, 120W 5000 mAh, 100W OS Android 13, FunTouchOS 13 Android 13 OS, OxygenOS 13 iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Display

iQOO 11 features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 11 has a flat display with a punch hole in the center, while the OnePlus 11 has a curved finish with the punch hole on the left.

For gamers, the iQOO 11’s E6 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate will feel a little smoother. Likewise, the OnePlus 11’s curved display makes the phone feel more premium when compared to the iQOO 11. The iQOO 11 also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection that protects the display from accidental damage.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Performance

The iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11 are based on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both phones offer up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 11 is available with 256/512GB of internal storage while the iQOO 11 only offers 256GB of internal storage. Both phones utilize LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4 based storage.

Both smartphones should perform similarly when it comes to daily use, multitasking and gaming.With the latest storage types, these devices also offer faster read and write speeds.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: camera

The iQOO 11 features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, and the camera performance is enhanced by the V2 chip. The OnePlus 11 also has a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. increase.

I can’t comment on the OnePlus 11’s camera performance, but the iQOO 11 takes good pictures, especially with its wide-angle camera. is equipped with The OnePlus 11 has Hasselblad tuning, while the iQOO 11 has a V2 chip that offers better camera performance.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Software Experience

Both phones come with Android 13 OS, but OnePlus 11 comes with custom OxygenOS 13 skin and iQOO 11 comes with FunTouchOS 13 skin. OnePlus 11’s OxygenOS offers a bloatware-free user experience when compared to iQOO’s FunTouchOS 13. So, in terms of software experience, OnePlus 11 is slightly better than iQOO 11.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Battery

The OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11 have 5,000 mAh batteries, and both smartphones support fast charging. The iQOO 11 supports 120W fast charging, while the OnePlus 11 supports 100W fast charging. Neither phone has wireless charging capabilities. In normal use, both phones can last a day without issue.

