Apple will begin transitioning away from Qualcomm modem chips in late 2024 or 2025





According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple hopes to start replacing the Qualcomm modem chips used in iPhones as early as 2024. Apple has been working on in-house modem chip technology for several years with the goal of reducing its reliance on Qualcomm.

Apple originally hoped to introduce its own modem chip in 2023, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said late 2022 that Apple’s development efforts had “failed” and Apple said it will have to continue relying on Qualcomm in the near future. Kuo said at the time that Apple will continue to develop his 5G chip, but that development won’t make it in time for his iPhone launch in 2023, a Bloomberg report agrees. Modem chip development has been slow, and Apple plans to use a slow rollout to end its reliance on Qualcomm. Apple will start by using its own modem chip in a single device before expanding its deployment to other devices. Migration from Qualcomm could take up to three years.

In addition to moving to in-house chips from 2024, Apple wants to stop using Broadcom wireless components in 2025. Apple is working on his WiFi and Bluetooth chips to replace the components it currently sources from Broadcom. Apple signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Broadcom for wireless components and modules in 2020, but that deal is set to expire in mid-2023.

Separate components to replace hardware sourced from Qualcomm and Broadcom are currently in development, but Bloomberg reports that Apple is also working on a chip that integrates cellular modem, WiFi, and Bluetooth functionality into a single component. Broadcom also supplies Apple with radio frequency chips and wireless charging chips, both of which Apple is working to replace.

Apple designs its own A-series chips for the iPhone and M-series chips for the Mac, and since its dispute with Qualcomm, replacing modem chips and wireless components has been a priority. Apple said he launched a legal battle with Qualcomm in 2017, accusing Qualcomm of unfairly collecting royalties for unrelated technology. With the move to 5G, Apple wanted him to move away from Qualcomm so he would stop paying for Qualcomm and use Intel technology instead, but Intel said his 5G chips would meet Apple’s standards. could not be manufactured.

Apple was forced to settle a lawsuit with Qualcomm and has been using Qualcomm 5G modem chips in its iPhone and iPad lineup ever since. Apple got a head start in chip development with his 2019 acquisition of Intel’s modem chip business. 2024 may be the earliest the technology will finally be advanced enough for Apple to phase out his Qualcomm.

