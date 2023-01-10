Eddy Cue shares letter reflecting Apple’s services for 2022





Apple today highlighted the success of its 2022 services, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Maps, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple Podcasts, iCloud and more.

One notable stat Apple has shared is that App Store developers have earned over $320 billion since 2008. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+’s library currently has 3,500 workouts and meditations, and Apple Music has over 100 million of his songs. Additional highlights are available on the Apple Newsroom website.

The press release contains a letter from Eddy Cue, Apple’s chief of services.

2022 was a breakthrough year for entertainment. At some point in the past year, you’ve discovered a new app, new song, new TV show or movie, or game. An experience that made you laugh, taught you something new, helped you see the world in a new way, and moved you to share it with others.

It’s amazing how quickly great content is available. This is a testament to the extraordinary work of creators around the world. Coming soon to more cinematic original series, more engaging movies, more global music, more creative apps, more essential journalism, more immersive games and sports, on all your favorite devices, wherever you are. Never before has it been accessible.

At Apple, we have the privilege of partnering with creators of all kinds to build products and services that make them even more creative. Our mission has always been to enrich people’s lives and leave the world better than we found it, and we know that it takes more than just technical skills. must lead our values ​​in everything we do. We believe our products and services should be made for everyone. We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right and security is our highest duty to our customers. We believe that the culture everyone belongs to can drive innovation, and we must confront the changes we want to see in the world.

When we launched Apple TV+ a few years ago, we did so to tell stories that reflected our broader humanity. And whether CODA wins an Oscar for Best Picture or Ted Russo wins back-to-back Emmys for Best Comedy, we are, in many ways, a validation of this kind of storytelling. And I’ve seen a strong desire to do more.

And believe me There are many more. A moment to anticipate, enjoy and contemplate. Moments that make you want to get excited, jump off the edge of your seat, or get up and dance. Moments that create lasting memories and bring us closer to each other.

The press release comes a day after it was reported that Apple’s vice president of services, Peter Stern, will be retiring at the end of January. A former Time Warner Cable executive, Stern joined Apple in 2016 and was seen as a possible replacement for Q as the company’s future head of services. Apple shares a similar press release highlighting the service from 2020. He back in January.

