iPhone 16 Pro rumored to feature under-display Face ID next year





According to The Elec, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature Face ID technology under the display, offering a more usable display area.

According to a Korean-language report, in 2024 Apple plans to move the components required for Face ID authentication to just below the iPhone’s display. Surrounding screen area.

The report reveals that the display hole for the front-facing camera will remain on the ‘iPhone’ 16 Pro, but it will improve overall display area and immersion. , added that the display cutout will remain the same from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

It also corroborates rumors that all four models in the iPhone 15 lineup will offer Dynamic Island, expanding the feature from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to the two standard models later in 2023. rice field.

Further down the line, when Apple implements under-display Face ID technology, it will move to adopting an under-panel camera (UPC), thereby eliminating all of the display cutouts that currently exist in iPhones. added.

This aligns with the roadmap set by display analyst Ross Young in May 2022. He outlines a cycle in which Apple alternates between Pro and non-Pro models each year as it revises the display cutout and introduces new under-display technology.

Based on the technical challenges remaining for the under-panel camera to meet the quality requirements of discerning brands and the cost requirements of panel makers, I still believe this roadmap makes sense for the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/3ck5X3sVcL — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 10, 2022

The Pro model will be the first of its kind in new display innovations, as first seen in Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will have the same ” A notch” was left behind. This also means that each configuration of display cutouts and under-panel technology will last up to two generations on each “iPhone” before the device takes up all of the usable display area around 2027. also means

popular stories

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected later this year with these 6 unique features

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September, as usual. Rumor has it that these devices will have at least six unique features not available on the stock iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. A rundown of six features rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro model: A17 chip: The iPhone 15 Pro model will come with the A17 chip.

Apple’s 2023 Roadmap: When New Products Will Launch This Year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch at least 10 Apple devices this year, with new product releases planned on a quarterly basis. After months of rumors about many of Apple’s upcoming devices, we’ve gathered information from various sources to provide a tentative roadmap for the company’s launch plans for this year. The timeframe below is based on information from…

iOS 16.3 has only two new features so far

Apple made the first beta version of iOS 16.3 available in mid-December. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered in upcoming software updates. This includes support for hardware security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts, and new prompts for handing over music playback from iPhone to HomePod. iOS 16.3 is…

Apple Reportedly Not Planning Major Updates to AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV in 2023

Apple isn’t planning any major updates to its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. Apple is set to unveil an AR/VR headset this spring, and with the headset’s impending launch, it seems to have lost focus from the rest of Apple’s portfolio. According to Gourmand, it doesn’t matter…

A 15-inch MacBook Air is rumored to launch in 2023, but a new 12-inch MacBook seems unlikely so far

According to an update shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, while the previously rumored 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon could launch later this year. not expected. Gurman didn’t share additional details about the 15-inch MacBook Air display, but his analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple’s supplier…

Apple Silicon Mac Pro has same design as 2019 model, no user-upgradeable RAM

The upcoming high-end Apple Silicon Mac Pro will feature the same design as the 2019 model and will not have user-upgradeable RAM given Apple Silicon’s all-on-chip architecture. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple’s upcoming Mac Pro, the final product to move to Apple silicon, will feature the same design as his current Mac. Revealed…

Apple broke with 21 years of tradition

Breaking with a 21-year-old tradition, Apple for the first time since 2000 didn’t release a new Mac in the fourth quarter of this year. this year. Historically, Apple announced at least one new Mac model every October-October Q4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/01/10/iphone-16-pro-to-feature-under-display-face-id/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos